Local Support Specialist - Scandic Hotels AB - Supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
Local Support Specialist
Scandic Hotels AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm
2021-06-30

As part of our business change, we are now strengthening our digitization opportunities and are looking for a Local Support Specialist.

As a Local Support Specialist, you will be a part of the IT Service Support team in Stockholm. In your daily work, you will be helpful with all IT and system-related issues. You will support by phone, in our case management system ServiceNow and face to face. You will be in close collaboration with other Local Support Specialists in Sweden, Denmark and Finland as well as Core Service Specialists and IT Service Delivery Managers.

As a Local Support Specialist you will:

* Ensure that our colleagues receive high customer service and support in IT
* Work with incoming cases in Scandic's ITSM tool (ServiceNow), perform initial troubleshooting and solve the cases using e.g. knowledge base articles and work-arounds
* Collaborate with specialists and other colleagues within the IT department to solve more challenging and time-consuming incidents and problems
* Work in accordance with the Incident and Problem Management process

Experiences you bring and share with us:

- Experience from previous work in IT Service Support
- High learning ability and adaptable to flexible working methods
- Can handle many things at once and ability to prioritize
- Passion for helping others
- Positive and flexible team player
- Knowledge of the ITIL framework
- Experience from one or more case management systems in IT, for example ServiceNow
- Good and broad IT understanding
- Solid Swedish and English skills in speech and writing

Information about the position

This is a permanent full-time job. You will have scheduled readiness during evenings, nights and weekends.

We only accept applications via our website. All applications will be processed on an ongoing basis with a start in beginning of August.

If you have ambitions to develop, you will have room to grow in your role. The development opportunities within our organization are endless. We look forward to welcoming you to us at Scandic.

We know that we reach further when we assent to our differences. At Scandic we want you to be yourself and develop in the direction you want to go, with the foundation of safe conditions and fair agreements. Bring your experiences, engagement and your way of thinking - contribute to a culture where we genuinely care about each other, our guests and our planet. Welcome to Scandic.

Do you share our values?

BE A PRO

BE YOU

BE CARING

BE BOLD

Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidare

Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30

Ersättning
Fast och rörlig lön

Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-15
