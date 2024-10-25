LMS Specialist within eHealth (Maternity Leave Cover)
2024-10-25
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in e-health with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our e-health solutions support healthcare professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish health and social care. We are growing continuously and now have about 1000 employees in several countries.
The position and team
You will be part of Cambio's Learning & Development team. The team is on a journey of change with a lot of development ahead!
As an LMS Specialist, you are responsible for optimizing the system to maximize its utility for users and clients. Your strength lies in understanding the system's capabilities and intended use. With this knowledge, you participate in the entire process from identifying customer or business needs, through development and configuration, to ultimately supporting the system's end users.
In your role, you manage and customize multiple course libraries to meet client needs, create and update courses for client release, handle user accounts, and set permissions. Together with our supplier, you develop and quality-assure solutions and participate in development and configuration to ensure a good user experience. You review improvement opportunities, identify, and resolve more technically complex incidents and support issues for our clients.
At Cambio, we encourage taking initiatives that contribute to the development of the company and ourselves. For us, it is important that you should have the opportunity to grow, both as a person and as an employee.Our culture is described through the words "Trust", "Care" and "Together" which permeateeverything we do.About you
We are looking for someone who is communicative, organized, self-motivated, unpretentious, and enjoys taking initiative and developing solutions to problems. The work is characterized by a high level of service orientation, the ability to prioritize, and at times, a fast pace. You need to be someone with system proficiency and the ability to handle complex information.
To be suitable for this role, we see that you are:
Structured and detail-oriented.
Service-minded and methodical, with an appreciation for creating order and organization.
Independent and able to identify where your efforts are needed, while also being a good team player.
Flexible without compromising on the quality of your work.
Approach tasks with interest, curiosity, and good judgment, while being able to handle a variety of tasks simultaneously.
Requirements
Current experience with similar tasks.
Understanding of LMS/learning platforms and their functions.
Proficiency in Swedish and English, both written and oral.
Good knowledge of Outlook, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.
It's a bonus if you
Experience working with various LMS and/or learning platforms.
Knowledge of educational methods and how to best support learning through technical tools.
Higher education in system management, computer science, IT, archival science, or information science, or equivalent work experience
Place of employment: Stockholm or Linköping
At Cambio we value a healthy work-life balance, and to encourage that we apply a hybrid working-model. Together with your team you decide which days you work at the office. On the remaining days you can work remotely from home, but you are always more than welcome to work at the office too.
Scope: Full time
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Other: We screen the applications and hold interviews continuously so please send your application as soon as possible via the link.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located and have the legal right to work inSweden.We will ask for verification during the process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Read more about us here!
Read more about us here!

Are you interested in Cambio but you don't feel that this position is the perfect match? Check out our other open positions at the career site here!
