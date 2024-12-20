Linux System Engineer to Abion
Are you a social individual who values team spirit over self-interest and also happens to be a Linux expert? Do you want to broaden your technical expertise and make a difference in brand protection? Then the role of Linux System Engineer at Abion could be the perfect fit for you!
About Abion
"Abion is a fast-growing and profitable platform-based IP and domain services provider on a journey on becoming a European IP powerhouse. We have a unique position in the market with nearly 30 years of experience in digitalization as an ICANN-accredited registrar and a comprehensive Brand Protection package and software and services within Domain Management, Trademark Management, and Web Security.
We offer an exciting position in a fast-paced organization that is constantly growing and developing in a highly current industry. At Abion, we believe in giving our employees great freedom with responsibility. We foster a diverse, dynamic, and permissive culture with lots of cross-departmental collaboration and with great opportunities for personal development. We want to be the best and therefore expect the best from ourselves and our colleagues.
Abion is on an exciting path, and we want like-minded people to join us on the next step of our journey to become the best IP company in Europe, an IP powerhouse!"
About the position
As a Linux System Engineer at Abion, you will take on a multifaceted role with a focus on Linux administration in hosting, server management, and web support on Linux platforms. This role heavily involves 3rd-line support, handling escalated cases directed to the Linux team or submitted via email. These cases may include server issues, web platforms, or configuring an email server- essentially, advanced troubleshooting and problem-solving tasks.
Beyond web hosting and Linux administration, you'll also play a key role in setting up new systems for Abion's clients and contributing to technical discussions during the sales process. Working alongside the sales team, you'll ensure clients choose the right tools for their needs.
You'll join a collaborative and supportive IT team consisting of both IT Technicians and Linux Technicians. While your primary focus will be Linux, you'll also be expected to assist with Windows-related issues if needed, reflecting the team-first attitude.
Additionally, Abion operates an on-call IT service, which you may be included in after approximately six months.
Your primary responsibilities: Linux administration and support for Abion's clients.
Troubleshooting at the 3rd-line level.
Support the sales team and other departments at Abion with your expertise.
About you
To succeed in the role as Linux System Engineer at Abion, you should have a humble attitude and see yourself as a problem solver. Strong service-mindedness and flexibility are essential, as is comfort working with Linux as an operating system.
You should also have experience handling 3rd-line issues and basic knowledge of Windows servers. Experience with DNS/SSL certificates is a valuable bonus. We are interested in both more junior and senior candidates.
Key requirements for the role: Professional experience in Linux administration.
Professional experience in web hosting (Apache, PHP, FTP, NodeJS).
Scripting knowledge (BASH, Perl, PHP, or Python).
Basic knowledge of Windows servers.
Fluency in English and preferably also Swedish, both spoken and written.
Desirable skills: Knowledge and management of DNS/SSL certificates.
Email Security (DKIM, SPF, or DMARC).
What Abion offers
Abion is in an scale up phase, offering you the chance to join them on an international journey. Their strategy includes both organic growth and growth through acquisitions, making for an exciting and dynamic work environment. They also provide excellent benefits, a competitive salary, and opportunities to work abroad at one of their European offices.
Practical details: Start date: As agreed upon.
Scope: Full-time, 100% + scheduled on-call shifts.
Location: Preferably Gothenburg, otherwise Stockholm or Malmö (hybrid work setup).
Salary: Fixed monthly salary.
