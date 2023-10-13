Linux System Adminstrator
Onyxis AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-10-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Onyxis AB i Göteborg
Onyxis is looking for a Linux Systems Administrator to join our consultant team
The assignment includes work with server builds, application design and support, systems monitoring and storage administration.
As a member of the systems administrator team you will implement new services, servers and maintain our infrastructure. You will support and manage all systems to ensure that technology is always an aid, not an obstacle. You will also be an escalation point for our site engineers. The position has scheduled on-call support responsibilities.
To be considered for this position you must have:
• Experience as a Linux systems administrator, including experience of Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Kickstart
• Strong experience of setup, maintenance and monitoring of servers and virtualization
• Understanding of clustering, TCP/IP, HPC and storage
• Experience of OpenStack, Docker and Ansible
• As you will be part of a large multinational, we expect you to be fluent in English
It would be preferable to have:
• Hardware knowledge (enterprise class hardware)
• Mixed environment support and administration experience (Linux, Mac & Windows)
• Coding experience; Bash, python
• Experience of Redhat satellite, cfengine
• Experience of Netapp storage systems
• Experience of a Devops oriented organization
Please note that applications will be processed continuously and interviews may take place throughout the application period. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-12
E-post: hey@onyxis.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Onyxis AB
(org.nr 559135-2447)
Långefjällsgatan 11 (visa karta
)
416 82 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8190278