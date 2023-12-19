Linux Administrator focusing on Databases & Security
2023-12-19
Who are we?
When was the last time you wanted to identify yourself to a company or sign a contract, but had to visit in person? Are you also surprised when someone asks you to print and sign documents with a pen? Have you ever lived or worked in a different country and not been able to verify yourself with a foreign ID?
ZealiD is here to solve these problems. We are at the forefront of digital identities and electronic signatures. ZealiD is designed to connect citizens with their first and only electronic identity and signature. We are innovating the current systems with new, bold methods and because of this, we were recently awarded the Legal Innovator Prize 2022 at Nordic Legal Tech Day. ZealiD is the future of digitalization, and we want you to be a part of our story.
Your role at ZealiD
As a Linux System administrator, you will be part of our infrastructure team. Your new role will include:
Design, manage, and scale our database infrastructure
Manage our reporting and metrics infrastructure on the data layer
Support our internal teams through expert knowledge of databases
General hands-on administration of Linux servers and infrastructure applications
Infrastructure automation through Ansible, Kubernetes, and DevOps practices
We also encourage you to bring new ideas and suggestions to the table, and to be ready and willing to contribute. Learn and engage with the knowledge and expertise we want to share with you along the way
What ZealiD can offer you
The opportunity to have your ideas listened to and be part of something significant
Work on exciting and challenging problems
Flexible working hours with a generous work from home policy
We are located in three countries: Sweden, Lithuania and Germany
Competitive salary
What you can offer ZealiD
5-10 years of experience in Linux system administration, with
focus on databases, ideally PostgreSQL
Experience with metrics collection and monitoring
Experience with Linux networking and firewalls
Experience with VPNs, TLS, and certificate management
Scripting experience, ideally with Python, and command line tools
Good English skills (at least B2) to communicate with your colleagues
ZealiD does not only offer the great opportunity of working with a groundbreaking and high-security product but also the opportunity to really have an impact on what you do.
Does this sound like a fit to you? We try to keep our application process as simple and quick as possible. Simply answer a few of our questions, and if you have a LinkedIn profile, you can feel free to leave out your CV. We look forward to getting to know you!
