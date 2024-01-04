Line Manager Hvdc System Performance
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a product group in Hitachi Energy, which develops, manufactures and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables. It is also used to connect power systems.
Living Hitachi Energy Leadership Pillars as a leader to engage, develop, grow our people to enable connection to purpose, people, potential and performance.
Your responsibilities
Manage and lead your engineering team.
Contribute to HVDC System Design Management team and collaborate with other managers in the organization related to system studies.
Develop people, processes, and tools within your team.
As a Line Manager for the team of System Performance at HVDC System Design, you will be part of the entire design process. From technology development, marketing support & tender work to final design and verification in HVDC Projects.
Preparing annual budget and manage within budget and resource constraints.
Your background
To be suitable for this management role it is preferred that you have previous experience as Line Manager or Project Manager
You are interested in people and are prepared to support and enthuse your coworkers. We believe everything can be improved and it is vital that you have a positive mindset to a learning organization that continuously improving its knowledge, methods, and skills.
You have experience from HVDC technology.
Fluency in English is required.
As a person you need to be a team player and work in an analytical and structured manner
You take responsibility for your work, your coworkers and deliver on time.
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 31st of January! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Mattias Schollin, mattias.schollin@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Mattias Schollin, mattias.schollin@hitachienergy.com will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12.
