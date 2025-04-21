Line Manager Hvdc System Design Project Management
2025-04-21
The opportunity
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact on our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a product group in Hitachi Energy, which develops, manufactures and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables. It is also used to connect power systems. You will be part of HVDC within the System Design division in Ludvika.
Living Hitachi Energy Leadership Pillars as a leader to engage, develop, grow our people to enable connection to purpose, people, potential and performance.
How you'll make an impact
Manage and lead your System Design Project Management team
Contribute to HVDC System Design Management team and collaborate with other managers in the organization
Develop people, processes, and tools within your team
As a Line Manager for the team of Project Management at HVDC System Design, you will be part of the entire design process. From technology development, marketing support & tender work to final design and verification in HVDC Projects
Preparing annual budget and managing within budget and resource constraints
Your background
To be suitable for this management role it is preferred that you have previous experience within Project Management, either as Project Manager or as Line Manager
You are interested in people and are prepared to support and enthuse your coworkers. We believe everything can be improved and it is vital that you have a positive mindset to a learning organization that continuously improves its knowledge, methods, and skills.
You have experience from HVDC technology
Fluency in English is required
As a person you need to be a team player and work in an analytical and structured manner
You take responsibility for your work, your coworkers and deliver on time
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various training and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before May 11th, 2025! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Zeeshan Ahmed, zeeshan.ahmed@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Zeeshan Ahmed, zeeshan.ahmed@hitachienergy.com will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Magnus Ronnholm, magnus.ronnholm@hitachienergy.com
