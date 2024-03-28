Line Manager for Power Consulting - Power System Group
2024-03-28
Seize this opportunity to take on a highly visible position in a global organization. As a line manager at Power Consulting you'll be managing a team of consultants within Power System group to deliver on solutions and financial targets of business. You will Ensure team's compliance within business unit to required standards, safety and integrity.
Your responsibilities
You will define operating guidelines for team and facilitates problem solving. You can oversee progress within one's area of responsibility, identify and manages technical issues. You'll drive the team performance to ensure that deliverables are met on time, as per contract, safety and quality requirements.
You will establish contacts within customer organizations and apply leading edge technologies and processes to deliver customer benefit. You'll supports business development to negotiate contracts which meet customer objectives. You will support sales activities in making bids for major consulting assignments and will drive development of processes and practices based on customer feedback.
You secure contractual work within your area of responsibility, conduct regular progress reviews, identify and manage contractual risks.
You ensure that your technical consulting team is adequately resourced, developed and equipped to meet business needs. You will create work plans and cost estimates for consulting work.
You will ensure completion of risk assessments (e.g. contract review) and opportunity assessments (e.g. business growth) and implementation of resulting actions across projects.
You will facilitate best practice sharing within the consulting team, develop and drive continuous improvement activities to improve processes, policies, procedures and effectiveness within your area of responsibility.
You will ensure (with HR support) that your area of responsibility is properly organized, staffed, skilled and directed. Guide, motivate and develop direct and indirect reporting employees, within HR policies.
You are participating in defining the annual budget and are accountable for managing performance against agreed financial targets and constraints.
Your background
As a successful candidate you have a PhD or master's degree in electrical engineering, electrical power systems or similar.
You have at least a couple of years of experience in the consulting and energy branch.
You have some years of experience as a team lead, project manager or technical responsible.
Strong knowledge in power systems analysis, as well as experience in software simulation tools such as PSS/E, PSCAD and/or DIgSILENT Power Factory.
You have a proven experience in creating opportunities in the markets (orders capture).
As a person, you have excellent influencing, leadership and communication skills.
It is necessary to be fluent in English, both written and spoken alike.
More about us
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
Welcome to apply before 21st of April! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager, Cecilia Karlsson, cecilia.karlsson@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Stefan Andersson, +4610 7380821; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19 or Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42. All other questions can be directed to Håkan Kempel, hakan.kempel@hitachienergy.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-21
