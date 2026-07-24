Line/business Controller to a Global Pharmaceutical Company
Academic Work Sweden AB / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a driven Line Controller / Business Controller with around 5 years of experience to join an international biopharmaceutical company experiencing strong growth. This is a perfect opportunity for a controller who is ready for a natural next step in their career, combining hands-on line controlling with finance business partnering in a complex global organization.
We review applications continuously, so do not hesitate to apply today!
About the role
Our client is looking for a dedicated Line Controller to take on a central and business-facing role within Research, Development and Medical Affairs (RDMA). The organization manages an annual budget of several billion SEK, divided between project activities and the ongoing line organization, comprising approximately 200 employees and 100 cost centers across Europe, the US, and Japan.
In this role, you will act as a financial business partner to several functional line leaders, translating business plans into financial realities and creating transparency around performance. This is a dynamic role suited for someone who wants to combine qualified finance business partnering with clear operational line responsibility (budgeting, forecasting, cost center management, and variance analysis) in a global environment.
You are offered
A natural career step: A role where you get full ownership of your areas and room to grow in a global biopharmaceutical environment.
A strong international network: Collaborate closely with global functional leaders, international co-controllers, and an experienced finance team.
Strategic and operational variety: A highly varied role where you move seamlessly between forecasting discussions with functional leaders and hands-on Excel analysis, cost center management, and follow-ups
Work tasks
Your responsibilities will include:
Act as a financial business partner to functional leaders and senior stakeholders within RDMA.
Develop a thorough understanding of business plans, priorities, resource requirements, and cost drivers.
Constructively challenge budget owners' assumptions and plans, helping to identify practical solutions that balance scientific needs with available resources.
Drive the four annual planning and forecasting cycles, including the budget process.
Coordinate and quality-assure financial input from a large number of cost centers and business areas.
Monitor actual performance against budget/forecast and analyze the underlying causes of variances.
Identify financial risks and opportunities, explaining their impact on the full-year forecast.
Take ownership of relevant month-end and quarter-end close activities (accruals, reallocations, and closing documentation).
Collaborate with accounting, Business Controllers, System Controllers, and the wider global finance organization to improve processes and transparency.
We are looking for
Around 4-6 years of relevant experience in Business Controlling, Line Controlling, or Finance Business Partnering.
Experience with budgeting, forecasting, financial planning, and performance management.
Have a solid understanding of month-end closing, accruals, and other accounting-related controlling activities.
Have strong analytical capabilities and advanced Excel skills.
Are fluent in English and have good communication skills in Swedish.
It is meritorious if you have
Are fluent in Swedish.
Experience in the life science pharmaceutical, research, or other knowledge-intensive industries.
Experience in R&D controlling.
Experience in providing financial support and guidance to teams or organizations working with clinical studies.
Experience with large ERP systems, financial reporting tools, or digital/AI-enabled automation in finance.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
Structured
Proactive
Driven
Communicative team payer
Social
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "H3PG6C". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450)
Kopparlundsvägen 12 (visa karta
)
721 30 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Academic Work Sweden AB Jobbnummer
10010657