Lims Technician
2024-01-14
The Northvolt Quality Control team in Ett is looking for driven people, preferably with a chemical or mechanical background. You will be working on various analyses, controls and tests of battery materials, components, intermediate product and finished Li-ion cells. This is a great opportunity to work in 3 different state-of-the-art laboratories- chemical, physical and mechanical, with the most modern technologies.
Join the innovative, enthusiastic and friendly Quality team!
The person we are looking for is strongly goal oriented, curious and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our production will run 24/7 including weekdays, weekends and all the holidays. The shifts will rotate between morning, evening and nights and we need you to be able to rotate between all the shifts.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Maintain the flow of samples to the Quality Labs and information in the LIMS.
Routinely carry out instrumental analyses defined in the control plan
Adhere to Quality Assurance principles
Participate in 5S activities in the lab
Register samples as they arrive in the QC Lab.
Apply with CV and cover letter or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Skills & Requirements
Qualifications/education/experience
Bachelor 's degree (or technical school degree) in a technical field.
Familiarity with laboratory processes and procedures. Ideally, this should be from having worked within a laboratory and/or from experience as the System Specialist for a laboratory software application such as a LIMS, ELN or Chromatography Data System (CDS) or similar.
Personal success factors (Consider Bold - Passionate - Excellent)
Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus
Highly organized and results driven
An eye for detail
Proactive and goes beyond expectations
Able to learn and acquire new information very quickly
Exceptionally good problem-solving skills
Has a "can do" attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit
Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management
Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently
Ability to work in a high profile and often high pressured international environment
Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humour
Passionate & purpose driven
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-01
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Northvolt Ett AB
(org.nr 559154-7715), http://www.northvolt.com
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
Northvolt ETT AB
Northvolt ETT AB Jobbnummer
8390406