Lims Developer
Tataa Biocenter AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-11-03
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tataa Biocenter AB i Göteborg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Who Are We?
TATAA Biocenter is a rapidly growing specialized CRO offering services to pharma and biotech customers and is considered a leader in the field. With a team of scientists providing laboratory services in genomics, transcriptomics and proteomics across a broad range of molecular analysis technologies including qPCR, digital PCR, NGS and, Olink, TATAA offers method development, assay validation and sample analysis services. Our laboratory is GLP- ready and ISO 17025:2017 accredited, and also performs research-grade assays.Publiceringsdatum2023-11-03Arbetsuppgifter
Are you passionate about driving innovation and creating efficient laboratory solutions within the scientific field? Do you thrive on optimizing data management, improving laboratory processes, and delivering excellence through technology? If so, we welcome you to apply for the LIMS Developer position and be part of our team's commitment to innovation.
As a LIMS Developer at TATAA Biocenter, you will play a vital role in optimizing laboratory processes and data management. Your responsibilities will include understanding user requirements, designing custom workflows and interfaces, configuring the LIMS platform, performing quality assurance, and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards. Your expertise will enhance the integration of LIMS data with other laboratory systems and contribute to our continuous improvement in LIMS technology.
Your Essential Responsibilities will include:
• Collaborate with stakeholders to translate user requirements into functional LIMS specifications.
• Work with vendors to implement solutions that meet customer requirement.
• Design custom LIMS workflows and interfaces to optimize laboratory processes.
• Configure the LIMS to meet specific needs, ensuring integration with existing systems.
• Perform system testing, validation, and quality assurance for compliance.
• Troubleshoot and resolve LIMS-related issues in collaboration with end-users and IT support teams.
• Maintain documentation, stay updated on LIMS trends, and identify system enhancement opportunities.
• Integrate LIMS data with other laboratory systems and participate in implementation projects.
• Ensure compliance with regulatory requirements, such as GLP, and follow company policies and procedures related to LIMS development and maintenance.
• Stay current with emerging LIMS and cloud technologies for professional development.Kvalifikationer
Requirements
• Bachelors degree in computer science, information technology, or related field. Advanced degrees are a plus.
• Proven experience as a LIMS Developer, preferably in a laboratory or scientific environment.
• Strong technical knowledge of LIMS architecture, database design, and integration techniques.
• Proficiency in programming languages (Python, Java or C#) and web development technologies.
• Familiarity with LIMS platforms and databases (e.g., Benchling, LabWare, Thermo Scientific, SQL Server, Oracle).
• Understanding of laboratory workflows and data management.
• Strong problem-solving skills, attention to detail, and communication.
• Ability to work independently, prioritize tasks, and meet project deadlines.
ÖVRIGT
Your prompt application is greatly appreciated!
Please note that submission of both CV and cover letter is required.
We will screen the applications continuously and close the process when we have found the right candidate.
Visit us on https://tataa.com/
Contacts : jobs@tataa.com Ersättning
Enligt avtal. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "C162832". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tataa Biocenter AB
(org.nr 556640-7143) Arbetsplats
Tataa Biocenter AB Kontakt
TATAA Biocenter AB jobs@tataa.com Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Tataa Biocenter AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8237471