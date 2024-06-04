Lifing Engineer to our international client
About the position
Our client is currently seeking a qualified and motivated Mechanical Integrity Engineer to join their R&DTurbine MI team. They offer a stimulating work environment, opportunities for professional growth and the chance to contribute to the success of their company. In your role you will be supporting the development projects to understand and assess the lifing behaviour of their components. The team is working with a variety of tasks, from alloy development and material modelling, methodology development, product development, fleet issues and support to workshops, procurement, and service.
Your main responsibilities will be to:
• Contribute to R&D (Research & Development) projects and fault reports by providing technical expertise and insights on mechanical integrity aspects.
• Conduct stress and lifing assessments using finite element analysis and other numerical models.
• Material modelling and curve fitting for increased maturity and understanding of the materials.
• Contribute to the development and improvement of lifing and material modelling methodologies and procedures.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather necessary data and input for accurate risk assessment and calculations.
• Stay updated with the latest advancements in the field of mechanical integrity and apply them to improve their practices.
This position is a full-time consultant assignment running from September 2, 2024 to March 31, 2025
Qualifications
• Master 's degree in Mechanical Engineering or similar
• Proficiency in material modelling and FEM analysis for lifing calculations, with a strong understanding of relevant principles and methodologies
• Familiarity with software tools such as ABAQUS, HyperMesh, NX and FRANC3D
• Good knowledge of turbine component functions and their interactions within the gas turbine
• Proficiency in English, both verbal and written.
We will place great emphasis on personal suitability!
Contact Information
For questions regarding the recruitment process or about the position, please contact the responsible recruiter, Beatrice Arvidsson, via Beatrice.Arvidsson@adecco.se
For questions regarding registration, please contact info@adecco.se
