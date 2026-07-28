LIA Internship Social Media & Content Creator (AI)
Preventai AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-28
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Are you passionate about creating content that people actually want to watch? Interested in AI, emerging technology and being part of building a brand?
We are looking for a creative and driven LIA Intern to help grow our presence across Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, X and LinkedIn.
About Us
At Antrino Labs, we're building the next generation of AI powered visual intelligence. Our technology transforms cameras into intelligent systems capable of understanding what's happening in the real world using advanced Video Language Models (VLMs) and Computer Vision.
What You'll Do
As our Social Media & Content Intern, you'll work closely with our team to:
Create engaging content for Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, X and occasionally LinkedIn.
Film, edit and publish short-form videos, reels, and behind-the-scenes content.
Turn complex AI concepts into simple, engaging content.
Stay on top of social media trends and identify opportunities to increase reach and engagement.
Help build and strengthen the Antrino Labs brand.
Experiment with new content formats and AI-powered creative tools.
Monitor analytics and continuously optimize content performance.
Who You Are
We're looking for someone who:
Is enrolled in a YH program requiring a LIA internship.
Loves social media and spends time understanding what performs on Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and X.
Has an eye for storytelling, video editing and visual content.
Is curious about AI and technology.
Is proactive and creative.
Speaks and writes Swedish and English confidently.
Has a collaborative mindset, ability to receive and apply feedback, and contribute ideas in a team setting.
Is comfortable working on-site in Stockholm and communicating in English and Swedish.
Experience with CapCut, Canva, Claude, Kling or other AI-video generation tools is a plus.
What You'll Get
Hands-on experience at a cutting-edge AI company.
Freedom to create and test your own ideas.
A portfolio of content viewed by a growing international audience.
Mentorship from professionals in AI, marketing and business development.
Experience working with one of today's fastest-growing technology sectors.
Potential opportunities beyond the internship.
Location: On site at our new office, Blasieholmen, Stockholm
If you're excited about content creation, social media and the future of AI, we'd love to hear from you.
Apply with your CV and if possible - portfolio with examples of videos, social media accounts or content you've created.
Education & internship period
This internship is suited for students currently studying Social Media, marketing or a related field. The internship is preferably part of a LIA (Learning in Work) period and part of your studies. We ensure you get enough time to build skills, gain hands-on experience and grow within the team.
We are looking forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-27
E-post: amanda@antrinolabs.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Preventai AB
(org.nr 559445-6468)
Blasieholmsgatan 2A (visa karta
)
111 48 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Antrino Labs Kontakt
Amanda Järncrantz amanda@antrinolabs.com Jobbnummer
10013933