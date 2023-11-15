LIA - Marketing Automation Specialists
2023-11-15
We are looking for a motivated, receptive, and customer-oriented intern to join our Marketing & Customer Loyalty team!
If you are currently attending a university or pursuing an educational program that includes an internship/LIA/business-based education lasting between 4-16 weeks during the spring of 2024, we encourage you to apply
As a member of our Marketing & Customer Loyalty team, you will collaborate on marketing, campaigns and communication in our Marketing Automation system, where email is the primary channel.
Your duties will include maintaining and scheduling automated campaigns and customer journeys for our existing customers, developing communication strategies and following up on customer interactions.
You will work closely with our CRM specialists and participate in our approach to customer retention and development, which relies on data analysis and relevant communication.
Your responsibilities will also include project management, coordination, customer analysis, and campaign follow-up, with the goal of ensuring that the right message reaches the right customer at the appropriate time and through the correct channel. You will work with all departments of the bank to ensure that our customer communication provides an excellent customer experience.
This position is ideal for someone who enjoys working both operationally and technically. Segmentation, testing, and data handling are integral components of the role. Upon completion of your internship, you will have gained significant insight and understanding of Customer Relationship Management (CRM strategy).
We provide the following benefits:
A dedicated mentor who will assist you with your work
An introduction to the Resurs Group's successful journey
A clear internship work plan
The ability to solve a practical case within the field
We accept internship applications on an ongoing basis, and the duration can be tailored to your study program. The internship is based in Helsingborg, but you may have the option of working remotely on certain days of the week or at our Malmö office.
More than a job
The Resurs spirit is about transformation, our culture, and the people in our society. It's about how we define ourselves, how we greet the world, and handle our business. We are here to make a difference in people's lives and help them make things happen. It shouldn't be hard to deal with a bank - we want to give the feeling of freedom and possibilities. We are here to make things happen; do you want to join?
Apply today!
Don't wait to send in your application - selection, and interviews take place on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the last advertising date.
We look forward to hearing from you! For questions please contact anna.hedelinljungberg@resurs.se
Resurs Bank Kontakt
Josefin Allstadius josefin.allstadius@resurs.se Jobbnummer
