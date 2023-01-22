Leveransansvarig chaufför med servicekänsla
24Seven Vending Sweden AB / Butikssäljarjobb / Göteborg
2023-01-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Do you like service and freedom with responsibility?
24Seven Vending Sweden offers:
A free and pleasant job in an exciting industry under strong growth. You get to work in an expansive company with market-leading brands and exciting customers. Being responsive to customers' needs and always keeping what you promise is part of our keywords at 24Seven Vending Sweden.
About the job
The job consists of filling vending machines at customers' premises, which includes refilling coffee machines, service and maintaining a good dialogue with our customers on a daily basis. We offer you an exciting and independent work in an organization that is constantly evolving!
For all of us who work at 24Seven Vending Sweden, it is important to do what we can in situations to meet, and preferably exceed, customer expectations. With us, you are measured both by what you do and how you do it, therefore it is important that your personal values are consistent with ours; Quality, Commitment and Teamwork.
Are you a person who:
• Have worked with warehousing and logistics or grocery store
• Have a positive attitude
• Thrives in independent work
• Is physically active
• Is smoke-free
• Has a B driving license (manual) and respects traffic rules
• No criminal record (an extract will be requested)
• Has good references
Welcome with your application!
Other:
Start: By appointment
Scope: Full-time
Working hours: 7-16
Location: Gothenburg
Application: If you want to know more, you are welcome to email us at louiza@kiosk24seven.se
Selection and interviews will take place on an ongoing basis so apply as soon as possible together with a picture of you!
#jobbjustnu
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-21
E-post: louiza@kiosk24seven.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare 24Seven Vending Sweden AB
(org.nr 559058-0238)
400 72 GÖTEBORG Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
7367498