Lessons Learned Leader
2022-12-13
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
We are seeking a skilled Lessons Learned Leader to join our quality team at Hitachi Energy in Ludvika, Sweden. In this role, you will be responsible for the Lessons Learned process and lead the organization in implementing efficient handling of Lessons Learned to become a learning organization. This is a unique opportunity to contribute to the continuous improvement of our business, and to help drive the success of our team.
Hitachi Energy is a leading global provider of renewable energy solutions, with a focus on innovation and sustainability. We offer a dynamic and challenging work environment, as well as opportunities for career growth and development.
If you are a highly motivated Lessons Learned Leader, and you are interested in joining our team, please submit your resume and cover letter for consideration.
Your responsibilities:
Manage HVDCs Lessons Learned process which includes defining processes and procedures for capturing, sharing, and applying lessons learned across the organization
Drive and support the organization to apply the lessons learned process
Communicate lessons learned to relevant stakeholders, including project teams and management, and incorporate them into our operations and decision-making processes
Analyze and evaluate lessons learned to identify common trends and patterns
Manage the top lessons learned of the business
Develop, follow-up and act on KPIs related to Lessons Learned
Facilitate workshops and meetings to identify and document lessons learned from past projects and experiences
Your background:
Bachelor's degree or higher in a relevant field, such as engineering, project management, or business administration
Minimum of 3-5years' work experience, preferably from a similar role or business
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to facilitate workshops and meetings, and present findings and recommendations to a variety of audiences
You preferably have good understanding of PDCA, 8D and/or similar methodologies
Ability to work independently as well as collaboratively with other teams
Fluency in English, both written and spoken
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 2023-01-16!
More information: Recruiting Manager, Gunilla Cedergren, Gunilla.cedergren@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Stefan Barkman, +46 107-38 33 04. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Sofia Lindblom, sofia.lindblom@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD.
