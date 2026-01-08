Legal Trainee (Part time)
We are now looking for students to join our Legal team on a part-time basis during the semester. In this role, you will gain experience from working with legal assessments relating to financial products and consumer related cases in the financial sector.
If you are detail-oriented, analytical and driven, this is a great opportunity to develop valuable skills in a forward-thinking organization without putting your studies on hold.
Get an idea of the role
As Legal Trainee, you will support the Legal team with day-to-day legal assignments, mainly focusing on customer complaints of a legal nature and ARN (National Board for Consumer Disputes) matters.
Your main responsibilities will include:
Supporting the Legal team with preparing written submissions and compile factual documentation for ARN matters including supporting legal analysis in ARN matters
Manage and administer cases before ARN and follow up on ARN decisions
Coordinate information and documentation between the business, legal counsel and external parties
Contribute to continuous improvement initiatives related to complaints handling and customer processes, and escalating cases when necessary.
You will be joining an experienced and collaborative team, where you will receive support and development throughout the role.
If you are eager to grow your legal expertise in the highly regulated financial sector in a organization with a culture built on innovation, collaboration and continuous business growth, we would love to hear from you!
Key experiences and qualities
Currently enrolled in a university or higher education program within law and have successfully completed up to and including semester four, a completed paralegal education is also acceptable
Good command of both Swedish and English, in speech and writing
Structured and analytical with a high level of attention to detail and strong organizational skills
Capable of working independently as well as collaboratively in a professional team environment
Strong communication skills; personal suitability will be given significant consideration
Resurs in brief
At Resurs, we make everyday finances easier through innovative and customer-focused solutions. With customers across the Nordics and more than 800 colleagues, we are committed to creating long-term value for individuals, businesses, and society. Recognized as a career company for the past six years, we put strong emphasis on both personal and professional growth. We want to make a difference by striving to be our best, acting with kindness, and building trust through clarity and collaboration. Our heart beats strong and it shows in everything we do.
Although we are based in the Nordics, our team is enriched by the breadth of perspectives brought by colleagues from different countries. We foster a welcoming and supportive culture, where collaboration drives us to achieve the best outcomes for our users.
Apply today!
Don't wait to send in your application. Selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the last application date.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Important information
On final candidates, we carry out a detailed background check via an external company.
