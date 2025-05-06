Legal Operations Professional
Academic Work Sweden AB / Juristjobb / Stockholm Visa alla juristjobb i Stockholm
2025-05-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking an experienced legal operations professional to join our client 's Legal Ops team for a temporary 6-12 month parental leave coverage. Together with the Legal Affairs organization, we deliver efficient, scalable, and innovative support to our client 's growing business. We manage contract workflows, outside counsel relationships, strategic legal planning, and legal operations projects.
OM TJÄNSTEN
In this role, you will take ownership of key legal operations workstreams, with a primary focus on legal billing and vendor management. You will ensure operational excellence in managing our legal e-billing processes and support the Legal Affairs team in financial oversight and vendor relationships.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Manage and optimize our clint 's e-billing system (Brightflag), including overseeing billing processes, tracking spend across platforms, managing accruals and analysis, managing regular controls, and ensuring compliance with billing guidelines.
• Provide daily support for the legal e-billing system, resolving invoice issues, responding to inquiries, and training internal teams on vendor management processes.
• Partner with the finance team and law firms to manage invoicing, accruals, and reporting on budgets, costs, and resource utilization for financial oversight.
• Oversee vendor and outside counsel management, including supporting fee arrangement negotiations, managing law firm engagement letters, and developing a preferred law firm panel program.
• Advise the Legal Affairs team on budget strategies, spend optimization, and alternative fee arrangements with external legal service providers.
• Drive continuous improvement in billing and vendor management processes.
• Lead and support various legal operations projects, ensuring their successful completion by coordinating with legal and business stakeholders.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You have 2-3 years of experience in a legal operations role focused on e-billing and outside counsel spend management, ideally in an international organization or large law firm.
• You have hands-on experience with e-billing systems (e.g., Brightflag) and a strong understanding of billing and accounting procedures.
• You have experience supporting rate and fee negotiations, creating reports and relevant metrics/statistics (including alternative fee arrangements), and managing relationships with law firms.
• You effectively bridge the gap between technical, legal, and business teams, aligning systems and processes with business needs.
• You have excellent stakeholder management and communication skills, with the ability to convey complex information clearly and effectively.
• You are inquisitive and challenge the effectiveness of current processes and procedures, constantly seeking ways to improve.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15112229". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9321175