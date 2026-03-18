Legal Engineer - Law Firms Emea
Legora AB / Juristjobb / Stockholm Visa alla juristjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Legora AB i Stockholm
About Us
Legora is on a mission: to redefine how legal work gets done. From the very start we have been very clear about the fact that we are not building a solution for lawyers, we are building it with them, because it is the only way to make sure it gets done the right way; working side-by-side every step of the way.
Our AI-native workspace empowers legal professionals not just to work faster - but to ask better questions, unlock new insights. Every day, we push the boundaries of legal tech to make complex processes smarter, faster, and more human. From thousands of documents analysed in minutes to intelligent workflows designed in collaboration with leading practices, we're turning possibility into reality.
Today we are trusted by global firms like Cleary Gottlieb, Goodwin, Bird & Bird and Linklaters in over 40 countries, but we have no plans on stopping here. We ship fast, we iterate effectively, and we scale rapidly - not by accident, but by design.
When you join Legora, you become part of a team that believes "good enough" isn't good enough and that the way to win is together, by empowering lawyers to do their best work with technology that truly understands them. If you're excited by building from first principles, working with exceptional people, and accelerating change in a high-stakes, high-impact domain-then this is the moment and the place.
We're not just shaping the future of legal tech - we're defining it. Ready to join us in building the intelligent future of law?
What you'll be doing
Let's get the tricky part out of the way: this role doesn't fit neatly into a traditional box. It's part legal ops, part product specialist, part solutions architect, and part client whisperer. If you enjoy roles that stay static, this probably isn't it. Your mission is to help our clients, some of the most prestigious law firms in the world, get the absolute most out of our platform.
Some of what you'll be up to:
Acting as a thought partner to law firm partners, associates, and innovation teams - building trusted relationships, addressing tricky pain points, and identifying high-value opportunities for them to scale their use of Legora across practice groups.
Working together with Go To Market and Customer Success in taking full ownership of firm relationships - from running pilots with key practice areas, to onboarding new associates and partners, and ultimately guiding full-firm adoption across global law firms.
Be the voice of law firm users inside Legora - sharing insights from M&A teams, litigation departments, and other practice groups that directly inform product development, roadmap priorities, and strategic direction.
Delivering clear, confident product demos and training that bring the power of our platform to life - whether you're presenting to a single practice group or rolling out firm-wide.
Documenting best practices from leading firms, contribute to the development of scalable playbooks, and help shape how we grow this function globally.
Confidently helping law firms navigate one of the biggest shifts in how legal services are delivered - from evaluating the ROI and competitive advantage of AI to clearly mapping how AI will impact different practice areas, from corporate to disputes.
What you bring
You come from the world of Big Law; but you've never been content with how things have always been done. You may have trained and practised at a top-tier law firm, experiencing first-hand the pressures of billable hours, client demands, and operational inefficiencies. Perhaps you've moved into legal innovation, knowledge management, or legal tech within a firm. Maybe you've even left private practice to disrupt the status quo through a legal tech company, or ventures of your own. Either way, you know how law firms think, work, and (sometimes) struggle and you're ready to help them level up with technology.
You'll thrive in this role if you:
Have a background in law, with experience at a top-tier law firm - ideally across multiple practice areas or with exposure to firm-wide initiatives.
Are tech-curious and product-savvy. Not necessarily a coder, but passionate about navigating technical conversations, especially around things like generative AI, technology implementation, innovation and productivity.
Communicate clearly and confidently with diverse stakeholders, from senior partners to graduate trainees, and from lawyers to engineers. I.e. translating across disciplines is second nature to you.
Bring structure to ambiguity and energy to complexity; and enjoy being the calm, credible presence in a fast-moving environment.
Understand how to evaluate and improve existing processes as a direct result of new and emerging technologies - whether that's streamlining due diligence, contract review, or legal research.
Are proactive, self-directed, and comfortable juggling multiple firm relationships at once.
Care deeply about quality, but don't get stuck in perfectionism - you get things done, and you make them better over time.
Understand the commercial realities of law firm life: billing pressures, client expectations, competitive positioning, and the delicate balance between innovation and risk management.
A few more things
We're a fast-growing company with bold ambitions, so you'll be joining at a time when things are moving quickly - in the best possible way. You'll have a lot of autonomy, a lot of responsibility, and the chance to genuinely shape how this function evolves. Everyone here has a founder-mentality.
If that sounds exciting rather than terrifying, we'd love to hear from you.
Legora is an Equal Opportunity Employer
At Legora, we believe great teams are built on diversity of thought and experience. We're proud to be an equal opportunity employer and committed to creating an inclusive, high-performance culture where everyone can do their best work. We welcome people of all backgrounds and don't discriminate based on race, color, religion, national origin, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, age, disability, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Legora AB
(org.nr 559338-6872) Arbetsplats
Legora Jobbnummer
9806110