Legal Director Sweden
Pfizer AB / Juristjobb / Stockholm
2023-12-14
Breakthroughs that change patients' lives
At Pfizer we are a patient-centric company, guided by our four values: Courage, Joy, Equity and Excellence. Our breakthrough culture lends itself to our dedication to transforming millions of lives. At Pfizer we know that great things happen anywhere people come together with one shared goal.
Join us - we are searching for our next talented colleague to fill the role as Legal Director Sweden
Why Patients Need You
Adhering to national and local regulations is essential in a business like ours. We are proud of our science and of the way we are looking to bring medicines to the world faster while keeping excellence and integrity an essential part of our process.
In this role you 'll play a vital role for the welfare and compliance of our business:
Being the sole internal counsel for Pfizer's operations in Sweden, including the commercial businesses with headquarters in Stockholm and the manufacturing operations site in Strängnäs.
Acting as the primary point of contact for the Country Manager and the Manufacturing Site Lead for all legal matters.
Being a member of the Swedish Country Leadership Team and a director of the board in all the Pfizer Sweden legal entities.
What You Will Achieve
As the Legal Director Sweden, you will be responsible for providing legal advice and services on issues concerning the rights, obligations and privileges of the organization in Sweden. You will represent Pfizer in relation to customers, suppliers, competitors and government agencies and provide resolution of business issues by identifying legal solutions and recommending a course of action.
As an advisor and an expert, you will be able to build and leverage constructive relationships across the organization to achieve the Legal Division's goals and objectives. Through your expertise and extensive knowledge, you will be able to foster a culture that promotes innovation and thrives on doing better for patients and healthcare.
How You Will Achieve It
Support the Country Manager, Commercial Leads, the Medical Director and the Manufacturing Site Lead by making a significant and proactive contribution to the legal strategy.
Act as the primary Legal Division contact for legal advice on key strategic priorities identified by the Country Manager and Country Leadership Team.
Ensure that changes to the legal environment have been identified and that clients are educated and informed about relevant legal issues and principles and changes to the legal environment in order to pre-empt problems and allow Pfizer to gain the maximum benefit from legal advice.
Provide proactive, strategic, results-oriented, accurate, pragmatic and user-friendly legal advice and draft/review documents for clients in pertinent business areas to support the business and protect Pfizer's vital interests and strategy in Sweden, using experience and legal expertise to add value to debate and decision-making.
Develop support process and materials for clients to operate a "self-service" model for high volume, low risk repeat requests.
Develop, maintain and update own knowledge, skills and professional expertise, in line with professional requirements.
Manage and do not exceed the budget for external law firm service providers via the Pfizer Legal Alliance and through other legal services providers in Sweden.
Participate in mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and business development arrangements.
Your Skills, Knowledge, Qualifications & Experience
Admitted to practice law in Sweden with several years relevant post qualification experience.
Broad experience of advising on commercial, corporate, and pharmaceutical legal matters including good experience of drafting agreements in Swedish and English relevant within the pharmaceutical field.
Strong track record of results orientation, strategic thinking, and commitment to professional development.
Passionate about improving patients' health.
Networking capabilities and able to connect in a matrix.
Strong project management skills.
Growth mindset; see opportunities, good listener and communicator; thrive in uncertain conditions.
Open-minded, caring, aware of own behaviours and possess high collaboration skills.
Entrepreneurial and agile mindset.
Digital mature skillset.
Fluent in Swedish and English
What You Can Expect
At Pfizer, we invest in creating an environment which unleashes the power of our people. Some of our key drivers are:
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion - Everyone has something to offer. We believe that a diverse and inclusive organization is crucial to building a successful organization. Pfizer is committed to celebrating this in all its forms ensuring we are as diverse as the patients and communities we serve.
When You Grow, We Grow! - All colleagues are empowered to unleash their full potential, delivering on our company purpose through non-linear career paths, made of a diverse set of experiences.
Health & Wellbeing - We empower our colleagues to better care for themselves and make new investments to help them manage their mental and physical well-being. Ensuring an environment where colleagues can unleash their power and bring joy at work is one of our focus areas.
You will be offered a market salary with a bonus plan, a collective agreement, and benefits such as health insurance, wellness allowance, parental pay, extended vacation, and meal subsidy.
Further Information
This position is in Stockholm, Sweden on a regular full-time contract.
To learn more about Pfizer in Sweden, please visit us on www.pfizer.se.
Let's start the conversation! We are looking forward to your application, submitted with CV and cover letter in English, no later than January 12, 2024. Interviews will be done ongoing, and the role may be filled before last date to apply.
Welcome to Pfizer!
