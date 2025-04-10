Legal Counsel (Volunteer Opportunity)
2025-04-10
About Us
Agile Gothenburg is looking for a legal counsel to assist in a new project that is dedicated to safeguarding and advancing the rights of immigrants across Sweden and the EU. The project aims to provide legal advocacy, community support, and public awareness campaigns to ensure that all immigrants, regardless of their cultural or religious backgrounds, are treated with dignity and respect.
The Opportunity
We're seeking a qualified and passionate volunteer Legal Counsel to help establish our legal advocacy efforts. You will have the unique opportunity to shape our legal strategies and make a tangible difference in the lives of immigrants facing complex legal challenges.
What You'll Do
Provide legal advice and representation in immigration matters (asylum, visas, deportation, etc.).
Conduct legal research and draft documents.
Represent clients before authorities (as your availability allows).
Collaborate with our team on legal strategies and awareness campaigns.
What You Bring
Rocking (or about to rock) a degree in law or similar.
Knowledge of Swedish and EU immigration law.
Commitment to human rights, social justice, and immigrant rights.
Strong communication, advocacy, and negotiation skills.
We particularly encourage applications from individuals in Sweden with a foreign background (born abroad or with at least one foreign-born parent).
Why Volunteer with Us?
Be a founding member of our legal advocacy work.
Directly impact the lives of immigrants.
Join a passionate and mission-driven team.
Flexible time commitment.
Reimbursement for reasonable expenses related to your volunteer work.
Seen as Merit
Proficiency in languages commonly spoken by immigrant communities in Sweden is a significant advantage (e.g., Arabic, Bosnian, Persian, Somali, Tigrinya, Turkish, or Pashto).
Location
Sweden, preferably Gothenburg.
Form of Employment
Volunteer
Scope of Work
Part-time
Duration
Permanent
Application
Please send your application by email to hr@agilegothenburg.org
Please send your application by email to hr@agilegothenburg.org
including "Legal Counsel" in the subject line. We're looking forward to hearing from you!
Application deadline: 2025-10-06
