Legal Counsel to Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Sweden!
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Sverige AB / Juristjobb / Haninge Visa alla juristjobb i Haninge
2023-05-04
, Ödeshög
, Hjo
, Vadstena
, Boxholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Sverige AB i Haninge
, Trollhättan
, Växjö
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Are you looking for new challenges and personal growth? Do you enjoy working in a multi-functional and international environment with a desire to grow as a lawyer and a strong commercial interest?
Do you like to be able to influence and make a difference?
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is now looking for a new legal counsel to support the Swedish and Norwegian business.
About us
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) is a stock exchange listed company within fast-moving consumer goods business in Europe and Asia Pacific and the world's largest independent Coca-Cola bottler. Across 29 countries, our employees make, sell and distribute the world's most loved drinks brands to more than 600 million people. Some of the brands you will find in our portfolio are Coca-Cola®, Fanta®, Powerade®, MER® Vitaminwater®, Monster® And Capri-Sun®. Leading brands and a strong market position requires responsible core values - CCEP is a leader within sustainability and strive to make a difference.
About the role
As Legal counsel you will assist the Swedish and Norwegian Legal team in providing legal advice to the Swedish and Norwegian business, and also be a part of the global Legal team. Your main responsibility is to support the Swedish and Norwegian Legal team to uphold a high service level on day-to-day legal issues with strategic focus and pro-active and informed, practical legal advice and training to the business in order to create maximum value while appropriately managing business and legal risks.
You will be a member of the international legal team and through strategic focus, coaching and feedback, be a key contributor to the team's drive to become a fully integrated strategic business partner to the Swedish and Norwegian commercial teams.
Main responsibilities also include:
Support the Head of Legal and managing team with legal advice on local business and strategic projects, contract negotiations and related matters. Main focus within commercial and competition law; marketing law; labor law; environmental law and governance
Take responsibility for the Legal Department's internal trainings, to equip business colleagues with the legal tools that enable them to manage the business more effectively and shape the legal environment in which they operate to CCEP's competitive and commercial advantage
Conduct legal assessments and initial review's in order to prepare and provide legal advice to the SE/NO business and managing team, for key business decisions. Be able to ensure that the legal consequences and implications are well understood and appropriately factored into the decision making process
Support the development, implementation and execution of enterprise wide governance policies and procedures
Provide legal advice and expertise to the company by combining skills within competition, commercial and employment law with sound business acumen and knowledge of business goals and objectives of the company
Give business focused legal advice in a manner that drives forward CCEP's competitive and commercial advantage and safeguards CCEP's long-term viability and success
Drive projects to strive for simplicity, create template documents and optimize collaboration together with our customer and internal clients by supporting efficient ways-of-working
What we seek
A Master's degree in law or equivalent qualification
Preferable 2-3 year in-house legal experience working in a multinational company and/or law firm with experience advising on commercial, competition, corporate employment law and legal compliance
Experience of working independent in an ambitious organization and the expertise to know when appropriate to escalate legal issues
Language skills to work fluently in Swedish, English and Norwegian. Any additional language will be considered a plus
To be successful in this role we believe you possess a commercial acumen and ability to manage a diverse workload across multiple jurisdictions and cultures. You have a strong commercial interest and are able to swiftly shift between operative and strategic tasks. We seek a person who enjoys working in a fast moving, often changing environment, where you need to be able to act as internal counsel and focus on both big picture and details, to meet tight deadlines and quality requirements. This role will collaborate with colleagues from all departments within the company, mainly in Sweden and Norway, but also on an international level, and therefore strong people skills will be crucial to collaborate successfully together.
The Legal counsel will be based in Sweden and report to the Head of legal Sweden, but will be travelling on a regular basis to the Oslo office as well as to other CCEP markets when needed.
We value a diversity in our organization and welcome all applications from any gender, age or ethnical background.
What we offer
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Sweden (CCEP Sweden) is the local licensed bottling partner responsible for the manufacture, distribution, sales and industry marketing of Coca-Cola throughout Sweden. The company employs around 750 people at the facility (called "Happiness Factory") in Haninge outside Stockholm. You will also connect to our global organization with more than 33 000 employees.
We usually say, "You may join the brand, but stay for the people", and it really is! With us, you get the opportunity to grow in a fast and innovative industry, together with our employees, consumers and customers. You are given great individual ownership and responsibility from day one, and the opportunity to really make a difference. Our recipe for success is that we are passionate, hard-working and committed to our products, our customers and each other. CCEP is a place where people can grow, be happy and be well in a safe, open and inclusive workplace. If you are interested in the stories of the people behind our beverages, please visit https://www.coca-cola.se/100voices.
If this sounds like your kind of challenge, apply today!
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Talent Acquisition Manager Hellen Song, hsong@ccep.com
. Please note that we do not accept applications through e-mail, due to GDPR.
Welcome with your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Sverige AB
(org.nr 556471-8301), https://www.ccep.jobs/sv/ccep-sweden
Dryckesvägen 2C (visa karta
)
136 87 HANINGE Jobbnummer
7732964