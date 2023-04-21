Legal Counsel to Alimak Group
Alimak Group is a global provider of sustainable vertical access and working at height solutions, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. With presence in more than 120 countries, the Group develops, manufactures, sells and services vertical access and working at height solutions with focus on adding customer value through enhanced safety, higher productivity and improved cost efficiency.
We are now looking for a Legal Counsel to join our head office in central Stockholm. This is an opportunity for you who would like to work for a market leading company with various legal matters in an international environment.
About the role
As Legal Counsel at Alimak Group you will provide support and advice on a wide range of legal matters. You will handle legal tasks at Group level in areas such as company law, stock exchange law and contract law. You will also work closely together with the business, in particular the Industrial Division, and provide support in negotiations and maintenance of customer and distributor agreements and contribute to the development and continuous improvement of the contract management processes.
This position is located at our headquarters in Stockholm, you will report to our Head of Group Tax and Legal.
About you
The suitable candidate has a law degree and at least five years ' experience working in a law firm or as an in-house legal counsel. You have experience in drafting, reviewing and negotiating commercial agreements and it is beneficial if you have previously worked in an international context. To fit the role, we believe that you are comfortable working independently and that you are a person who enjoys learning new things. Further, you have excellent written and verbal communication skills in English. Swedish and French is a plus.
What we offer
As Legal Counsel at Alimak Group you will get a great opportunity to develop further as a lawyer in a role with varying tasks at a global and fast-growing company. You will work independently and you will, in collaboration with your manager, be able to influence the focus areas of the role. At Alimak Group we know that people are our most valuable asset and the key to our future success. We believe in an environment that allows our people to inspire new ways of thinking and new ways of working; an environment that is inclusive, where our people can influence and make a difference.
How to apply
In this recruitment process, Alimak is supported by Jurek Rekrytering & Bemanning.
Interviews will be carried out as applications are received so please apply (in Swedish or in English) as soon as possible via www.jurek.se.
Please note that we do not accept applications by mail. For any questions, please contact recruitment consultant Caroline Lönnbark by phone 076 002 69 21, or by email at caroline.lonnbark@jurek.se
About Alimak
Alimak Group is a global leader and pioneer in the design and manufacture of vertical access and working at height solutions for industrial and construction industries. The Group has a large installed base of elevators, service lifts, temporary and permanent hoists and platforms and building maintenance units around the world.
Alimak was founded 1948 in Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The Group has its headquarters in Stockholm, 24 production and assembly facilities in 15 countries and approximately 3 100 employees. Ersättning
