Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
At Cytiva, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. Take your next step to an altogether life-changing career.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
The Legal Counsel, RFM, EMEA is responsible for supporting all aspects of Cytiva's Resins, Filtration, and Media (RFM) business in EMEA and serving as a strategic partner for the Uppsala-based Resins & Technology Business Unit. In addition, this role will work with the Cytiva commercial team in EMEA to help identify opportunities to drive the business forward, negotiate contracts, and provide legal advice as well as training.
This position reports to the General Counsel, RFM, and is part of the Cytiva Legal & Compliance Department located in Uppsala, Sweden and will be an on-site role.
What you will do:
Support the RFM teams throughout EMEA to negotiate commercial sales, direct sourcing, and R&D contracts and other complex collaborations, including global master sales agreements with global pharma customers.
Partner with the Resins & Technologies Business Unit leadership team to help shape and execute business strategy and drive eyes-open growth and risk mitigation activities with business leaders, serving as primary support for the R&D and Operations functions.
Act as the primary point of contact for regionally based manufacturing sites, including Cytiva's large facility in Uppsala, for a range of legal issues, including support of site operations, EHS, and regulatory matters.
Advise the business on varied legal topics related to compliance, privacy, antitrust & competition law, regulatory, and promotion, and help guide the business through commercial disputes and litigation-including managing outside counsel-that may arise.
Collaborate with and support other parts of Cytiva and the Danaher Legal & Compliance team on an "as-needed" basis.
Who you are:
Swedish law degree LLM or Master's Program in Commercial and Business Law. 5+ years post-degree experience.
Significant business law experience at a large law firm or corporate in-house legal department including but not limited to drafting, negotiating and closing commercial and supplier agreements (e.g. sale and distribution agreements, supply and professional services procurement agreements etc.).
Strong project prioritization skills, ability to effectively manage multiple tasks and priorities in a fast-paced environment.
Strong analytical skills with demonstrated experience identifying and resolving legal and compliance issues quickly and effectively and ability to make well-grounded risk calls.
Proven team player with ability to work across and clearly communicate to all levels of the organization, including multiple functional and business stakeholders, in both Swedish and English.
Travel, Motor Vehicle Record & Physical/Environment Requirements:
Ability to travel up to 10%
Must have a valid driver's license with an acceptable driving record
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Specific expertise or experience advising on Research & Development issues, including the drafting and negotiation of complex collaborations.
In-house experience gained in the healthcare or life sciences industry.
Applications will be read and reviewed throughout the application period; this means the position might be filled prior to the last date of advertising 23 April, 2025.
Last day to apply: 2025-04-22
This is a full-time position.
(org.nr 556108-1919)
Björkgatan 30 (visa karta
)
751 84 UPPSALA
Cytiva Sverige AB Jobbnummer
9274247