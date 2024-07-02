Legal Counsel, Maternity Cover
THE OPPORTUNITY IN A NUTSHELL
You? Passionate legal expert with 3-7 years of experience within commercial law, ready to make a significant impact in dynamic digital marketplaces, across the Nordics!
Role? As a Legal Counsel, you will support the business in shaping the future of Schibsted Marketplaces. This is a fixed-term 10-month contract ending approximately in May 2025. You will be based at Blocket in Stockholm and join our Nordic legal team of 12 professionals.
Location? Our hybrid approach encourages you to spend a few days a week at our modern central Stockholm office, promoting team collaboration and connections.
Company? Blocket, Bilbasen ,DBA, FINN, Oikotie, Rakentaja & Tori. Did you spot any familiar names? Then you already know a bit about Schibsted Nordic Marketplaces! We pulled our strengths together in January 2023 and are now collaborating tightly at the Nordic level to further innovate our marketplaces to empower millions of people interacting with us in their daily lives. There are 1400 of us across the Nordics and we're lucky to work with colleagues who share the passion for their work, are friendly and caring.
Why us?
As part of our legal team, you'll have the autonomy to tackle complex legal challenges, collaborate with a Nordic team, and contribute to our continuous innovation in the digital marketplace.
-
Take on responsibility from day one, handling complex legal issues while continuously learning and expanding your skills.
-
Be part of a strong, cross-Nordic in-house legal team of around 12 professionals.
-
Join an exciting and dynamic international company at the forefront of technology.
-
Experience a strong and value-driven culture.
Sounds like your cup of tea? Check out the details below!
We are seeking a Legal Counsel to support our markets and brands across the Nordics on a fixed-term, 10-month contract ending approximately in May 2025. This position is based at Blocket in Stockholm. In this role, you will report to our Legal manager - Theresa Moltke.
Colleagues:
Our legal team is a group of 12 legal professionals from Sweden, Norway, and Denmark. We thrive on team spirit and collaboration, with regular coordination meetings, knowledge-sharing sessions, and in-person gatherings a couple of times a year. Together, we support and inspire each other every step of the way.
WHO ARE YOU?
You are a curious and accomplished lawyer with strong business acumen and the ability to build solid relationships with stakeholders.
QUALIFICATIONS:
-
Master's degree in Law.
-
Strong legal qualifications combined with business acumen.
-
Eager to learn and to dive into new areas of law - we are here to support you.
-
3-7 years experience within business/commercial law, including experience from some of the following areas: e-commerce, consumer law, contract law, marketing law and/or IPR.
-
Project and time management skills including prioritising workloads and managing multiple concurrent tasks.
-
Ability to work independently and as an effective team player.
-
Strong written and oral communication skills, with the ability to build strong relationships.
-
Fluency in Swedish and English, Finnish is a plus.
GOT YOUR ATTENTION? Let us hear from you! If this role sounds interesting, we encourage you to submit your application by 1st of August. Please note that we will be reviewing applications on a rolling basis, with a brief summer break during the second half of July.
QUESTIONS? For questions about the position, you can contact our Legal manager Theresa Moltke (theresa.moltke@schibsted.com
) or Legal Counsel in Blocket Jessika Lagebro (jessika.maria.lagebro@schibsted.com
).
FINN, Blocket, DBA, Bilbasen, Oikotie & Tori. Did you spot any familiar names? Then you already know a bit about Schibsted Marketplaces! Our team spans across the Nordics and Poland, united by a shared passion for our work and to foster a friendly and caring community. Curiosity, teamwork, problem-solving and continuous learning are the cornerstones of our culture.
Currently, we're embarking on an exciting journey to become a fully marketplace-focused company. Our mission is to empower people to make smart choices for themselves and future generations. To achieve this, we are committed to staying agile and proactive in the rapidly evolving digital landscape - shaping the future of digital marketplaces. Ersättning
