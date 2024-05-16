Legal Counsel (Interim)
2024-05-16
At Nexus, part of French IN Groupe, we secure the new society that emerges in the ever-expanding world of digitaltransformation. By challenging ourselves to go further and do better, we're developing technology for high-demand global clients. Nexus' Smart ID solutions and IoT platforms are changing how we perceive trusted identities. Do you want to be a part of our journey?
We are looking for an engaged Legal Counsel. This is an interim parental leave coverfor up to 12 months (contract).
Start: September 2nd, 2024
What we offer you
Take charge of all legal activities within a dynamic and fast-paced sales organization.
Support Nexus and IN Groupe by reviewing and negotiating different types of commercial contracts as well as handling corporate governance tasks.
Want to know more? Check out our value proposition: To work with us!
What you'll do at Nexus
As a Legal Counsel, you will spearhead all legal activities within Nexus while providing vital support to teams in Sweden, Germany, and India. Your main focus will revolve around IT law, encompassing software, hardware, and SaaS, as well as expertise in commercial contract law. As part of IN Groupe, you'll also extend your legal acumen to support IN Groupe's strategic business unit "Digital Services".
Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Deliver training sessions on a range of legal topics to the organization.
Review and draft contracts as necessary.
Ensure compliance with legislation, particularly focusing on the "Digital Decade Package".
Manage corporate governance for all Nexus legal entities.
Take ownership of all legal activities within a dynamic and fast-paced sales environment.
Some of our Tools: Microsoft Office, Legisway
About you
You are meticulous and detail-oriented, ensuring precision and accuracy in your work.
You possess critical thinking skills, enabling effective analysis of complex issues.
You have a solution-oriented mindset, proactively tackling challenges as they arise.
You excel in teamwork, collaborating seamlessly with colleagues to achieve common objectives.
Your communication skills are excellent, allowing for clear and concise interaction with team members and stakeholders.
Qualifications
You possess a Swedish law degree (jur. Kand,juristexamen or Master of Laws).
You are experienced working in a law firm or as an in-house counsel for at least 5 years, preferably more.
You have excellent written and verbal communication skills in Swedish and English.
Not sure you meet 100% of the qualifications?
At Nexus, we understand that experience comes in many forms. We're dedicated to adding new perspectives to the team - so if your experience is this close to what we're looking for, please consider applying.
Please upload your CV in English or Swedish.
Transparency, security, and trust are the core of our company; therefore, the final candidate will be subjected to a background check before training.
Nexus is an equal opportunity employer. We truly believe in being ONE Nexus. You are welcomed at Nexus for who you are, no matter where you come from or what you look like. Our technology is for everyone, and so is our workplace. So, bring us your personal experience, your perspectives, and your background to thrive, collaborate, and be forward-thinking! It's in our differences that we will find the power to keep innovating the way we secure the world. Ersättning
