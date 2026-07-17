Legal Counsel
Qred Bank AB / Juristjobb / Stockholm Visa alla juristjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Qred Bank AB i Stockholm
At Qred, we're building the world's best bank for small businesses. Since launching 11 years ago, we've grown from startup to profitable fintech scale-up, now generating over 1 billion SEK in annual revenue and supporting 50,000+ entrepreneurs across Northern Europe. We combine smart technology, real data, and human judgment to make financing simple, fast, and fair. With bold growth plans and strong momentum across multiple markets, we're now looking for a Legal Counsel for the next phase of growth.
About the Role
As our new Legal Counsel, you will join our growing legal team and take end-to-end ownership of our day-to-day legal operations, bridging the gap between complex regulatory frameworks and commercial execution. Reporting directly to the Chief Legal Officer, this mission-critical role offers a direct line to decision-making as we continue scaling our fintech operations and financial systems across Europe.
Key responsibilities
Manage legal and regulatory requirements across corporate, privacy, marketing, and contract law to support business growth.
Draft, review, and negotiate commercial contracts, partner agreements, and data processing agreements.
Conduct legal research and draft practical assessments to guide product development and geographic expansion.
Advise on questions related to AML, GDPR, and other regulatory standards.
Monitor legislative changes and translate complex legal updates into actionable business requirements for internal teams.
What we're looking for
We are looking for a pragmatic, solutions-oriented professional who thrives in a fast-paced environment. You have a highly structured approach to problem-solving, the integrity to act as a trusted advisor, and the drive to build scalable legal frameworks that support our rapid expansion.
Qualifications
A university degree in Law (LL.M. or equivalent).
A few years of experience from a law firm or an in-house legal department, preferably within financial services or regulated environments.
Solid working knowledge of corporate law, contract law, GDPR, and AML regulations.
Full professional proficiency in written and verbal Swedish and English.
Why Qred?
This is the place to be if you're looking for a place to grow. Qred is growing fast, and our Qredsters along with it. With a non-bureaucratic organization and delegated responsibilities, we make sure there's a short path from idea to action. In addition to our great culture, you get to work with the latest cutting-edge techniques, full ownership, and last but not least a bunch of great competent colleagues to learn from!
One Last Thing
This is a full-time, permanent position based in our headquarters in Stockholm. We believe our culture thrives when we work together, which is why we have an office-first approach. To balance this with some flexibility, we have the option of working remotely one day per week. We review applications on a rolling basis and while the start date is flexible, the right candidate can join us immediately.
Qred celebrates diversity and does not discriminate based on ethnicity, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, disability status, or any other applicable characteristics protected by law.
Please note: Due to the summer holiday season, our response times may be slightly extended. Thank you for your understanding.
#LI-Onsite Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8087099-2105923". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Qred Bank AB
(org.nr 559008-9800), https://jobs.qred.com
Malmskillnadsgatan 39 (visa karta
)
111 38 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
10005747