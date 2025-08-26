Legal Counsel
2025-08-26
Are you ready to take your legal career to the next level in a dynamic, fast-paced, and globally oriented software business environment? At our business area Intelligent Manufacturing, we're shaping the future of digital manufacturing-and legal expertise is key to our success. As Legal Counsel, you're at the heart of strategic decision-making, supporting transformative projects and pioneering legal solutions in areas like AI, data, and automation.
This is your opportunity to work in a small, agile team with a big global footprint, where you have the freedom to shape your work and grow your own career path.
Shortly about us
Our legal team plays a key role in enabling smart, sustainable growth. We work closely with the business to provide high-quality legal advice across a broad range of disciplines-supporting everything from commercial agreements and governance to M&A, automation and digitalization. With a strong ethical compass and a curious business mindset, we help navigate complex legal landscapes and drive strategic initiatives.
About your job
In this position, you're responsible for supporting our global software business with legal guidance. You work closely with our business units and stakeholders to ensure legal compliance, mitigate risks, and enable smart, sustainable growth. Your work spans across multiple legal disciplines to merge stakeholder expectations with applicable laws and regulatory requirements.
Your scope includes:
Drafting and negotiating commercial agreements and legal documents.
Supporting M&A activities, corporate governance and intellectual property matters.
Advising on regulatory and legal aspects of our software business.
Contributing to strategic initiatives such as harmonizing sales terms or corporate restructurings.
Delivering legal training and developing tools and processes.
You report to the General Counsel of the Business Area and are preferably based at our Stockholm office, Gasverket. Occasional international travel is part of the role.
Your Profile
We're looking for someone with a Swedish Law degree (Jur Kand) and several years of experience in commercial business law-either from a reputable law firm or an in-house legal team. You're confident working independently and have a strong interest in commercial and digital legal topics. It's advantageous if you have experience in competition law and corporate transactions. Fluency in English is required.
On the personal side, you thrive in fast-paced environments and enjoy solving complex challenges. You organize and prioritize effectively, with a structured and analytical approach. You bring sound judgment, high work capacity, and excellent collaboration skills. Integrity is a cornerstone of your character, and you combine it with a pragmatic, solution-oriented mindset.
Our culture
Our role is clear - through every action, every day, we make the shift and advance the world through engineering. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career options. Are you intrigued? Visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact David Hansson, hiring manager, +1 (502) 207 5007, david.hansson@sandvik.com
.
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Thomas Lilja, Unionen, +46 (0)70 261 04 82
Tord Engström, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)76 106 62 87
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Karin Wallón
How to apply
Send your application no later than September 7, 2025. Click apply and include your resume, cover letter and academic transcripts in either Swedish or English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0082147.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
.
Machining and Intelligent Manufacturing is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a global market-leading manufacturer of tools and tooling systems for advanced industrial metal cutting. The business area also comprises the areas of additive manufacturing and digital manufacturing solutions. In 2024, sales were approximately 48,5 billion SEK with about 20,800 employees.
Sandvik AB
Storviltsgatan 10
Gasverket Stockholm
Jobbnummer
