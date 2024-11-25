Legal Counsel
2024-11-25
About us
Scania is a world leading provider of transport solutions, including trucks and buses for heavy transport applications combined with an extensive product-related service offering. Scania has 58,000 employees in more than 100 countries. Together with partners and customers Scania is driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system.
Scania's culture is characterised by willingness to improve, openness and respect for the individual. Scania celebrates differences and cares deeply about diversity and inclusion. You come as you are, and you develop for the future on your journey with Scania.
We offer being part of this important transformation, you would join Group Legal Affairs, a global team of highly skilled colleagues who take pride in providing legal counselling throughout the group. You will dedicate most of your time to Scania's Ventures & New Business, our department for venture capital investments, mergers & acquisitions, as well as Scania's portfolio of companies with innovative business ideas and models, adjacent to Scania's core business. You will also work closely with colleagues within Group Legal and Compliance and other stakeholders in Scania's global organisation, as well as within the TRATON Group.
Job responsibilities
As a Legal Counsel at Scania, you'll have a tangible impact on the success of the business. You will provide legal expertise and guidance to the Scania Group and face a wide variety of exciting tasks including:
Support existing Scania companies in all legal and contractual matters and commercial agreements, including purchasing, distribution or customer agreements
Pro-actively supporting Scania Venture & New Business and participating in their projects by advising on legal and strategic issues.
Ensure compliance with corporate governance standards and reporting obligations.
Development of strategies to mitigate significant legal risks and balance legal protections while aligning with business objectives.
Manage multiple transactions simultaneously, ensuring timely completion and adherence to deadlines.
Coordinate cross-functional teams, including finance, HR, and tax, during transactions.
Providing significant expertise and experience in corporate law matters, including company formation, management, governance, and compliance.
Advising on general M&A, JVs, venture capital and other investment structuring, as well as in due diligence, corporate negotiation, and corporate contract negotiation.
Proficiency in drafting and negotiating corporate contracts, term sheets, shareholders agreements, and other necessary documentation for portfolio company management.
Conducting a thorough and professional legal due diligence process with a commercially reasonable risk profile.
Knowledge of relevant regulatory frameworks, including antitrust laws, securities regulations, and industry-specific regulations.
Working closely with international counsel to understand and articulate local adaptations, requirements and regulations.
Your profile
The person we are looking for has a university degree within law, with 5-10 years of relevant experience from a law firm or big multinational company. You have a strong interest in law from a commercial perspective and from a corporate position. You have a demonstrated track record of managing and executing complex transactions, including investments, acquisitions, and divestitures.
You will also have a good commercial grounding, with the ability to align legal strategies with business goals, understanding the commercial implications of legal decisions.
We believe you are a curious and unprestigious team player, with the ability to inspire and motivate team members and collaborators. You are stable, determined and resilient, easily adapting to change with an interest in technology. Being self-driven and service minded are fundamental so you are proactive in thinking and acting. Leadership experience is a plus.
You have good skills in both Swedish and English; any other language skills are also warmly welcome.
More information and application
A background check might be conducted for this position. Please apply as soon as possible but at the latest 25th of december.
