Keystone Education Group is seeking a dedicated Legal Counsel to join our team. The Legal Counsel will play a crucial role in ensuring legal compliance and providing sound legal advice across various aspects of our operations. The right candidate has significant opportunities to contribute to shaping the role. Your responsibilities include providing high-level legal advice, managing legal risks, procuring legal services and overseeing legal operations within the organization. This is your opportunity to have a significant impact on our business, a global tech company with 800+ employees worldwide.
Responsibility:
Stay updated with relevant laws, regulations, and policies affecting our business and proactively advise the organization on potential legal implications and necessary actions to maintain compliance.
Advise on and help operationalize various employment law related matters.
Review, draft, and negotiate a wide range of international contracts, agreements, and legal documents. Ensure that all contracts align with the organization's policies and legal requirements.
Identify and assess legal risks associated with the organization's activities, operations, and initiatives. Develop strategies to mitigate potential risks and provide recommendations to key stakeholders to ensure compliance and minimize legal liabilities.
Collaborate with relevant departments to develop, implement and train in policies and procedures that align with legal requirements and best practices. Review and update existing policies as needed to ensure ongoing compliance.
Prepare board materials, communicate with the board and serve as board secretary.
Coordinate and support M&A processes, including acquisitions and divestments.
Assist in resolving legal disputes, including potential litigation matters.
Coordinate and collaborate with external legal counsel, regulatory agencies, and other relevant parties as necessary to address legal matters and ensure the organization's interests are protected.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including finance, HR, and business teams, to support overall company objectives.
Who are we looking for?
You have a Swedish or Norwegian Law Degree LL.M.
3-7+ years of relevant working experience as in-house counsel and/or from reputable law firms.
Strong international contract drafting, negotiation, and review skills.
Compliance experience, especially relating to data privacy.
Business minded, proactive and solution oriented with focus on pragmatic and risk-based advice.
Strong communication, prioritisation, and stakeholder management skills.
Fluent in English, verbally and in writing.
As a member of our team, you must be comfortable communicating, prioritizing, and managing all aspects of your responsibilities. We think you are driven, like to take initiative and enjoy working in an inspiring, entrepreneurial, and fast-paced environment.
What can we offer you?
A very flexible remote work policy working and regular company events throughout the year.
An independent role with a high degree of possibility to develop and influence your work situation.
A friendly and inclusive international work environment with plenty of space for initiatives and ideas.
To be part of a successful, talented, and fast-growing team.
We don't do static at Keystone. Our business has sprung out of entrepreneurial minds and that has set the foundation of a never-ending movement. We work together to find the best solutions to complex challenges, in a collaborative and supportive environment. Our inclusive, diverse, and entrepreneurial spirit binds us together, meaning we never settle for anything less than helping everyone in the world find the education they deserve.
About Keystone Education Group
Keystone is trusted by more than 120 million unique prospective students every year to help them make one of the most important decisions of their lifetimes, namely, which higher ed program to attend. At Keystone, we help students find the right education to pursue their dreams, whether they are seeking higher education, wanting to expand their knowledge through a course, or upskilling as a professional.
Want to join?
This is a full-time position, based in either Stockholm or Oslo. In this position, you will report to our CFO. If this sounds like it could be you, but you would like some additional information about the role, then please get in touch for further information by contacting Liza Andersin liza.andersin@keg.com
