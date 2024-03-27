Legal Counsel
2024-03-27
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Global Legal - Let's introduce ourselves
Volvo Cars is at the forefront of the mobility revolution, growing fast and bringing together creative minds from all over the world. One part of the company's Global Legal team - a group of talented people with diverse backgrounds and different perspectives - is the Legal Procurement, Workplace, and Environment group with the main purpose to support Volvo Cars' Procurement departments in regular and strategic sourcing matters, the Workplace organization in real estate and facility related matters, and our different Environmental departments. As part of the Legal Procurement, Workplace, and Environment group you will be interacting and collaborating with a diverse, international team of colleagues across the globe.
This position will be based at Volvo Cars ' headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden.
What you'll do
The position involves supporting in Volvo Cars' transformation in a variety of commercial relations, including securing a stable supply chain as well as supporting in facility related agreements. In particular the role will include:
* Providing risk-based advice to the Procurement department in various global sourcings.
* Supporting in contract negotiations with suppliers and business partners
* Providing legal advice to our business colleagues in respect of various types of commercial agreements, in both large and small projects.
* In close collaboration with group functions such as Group Finance, Compliance and Ethics, and Workplace, provide legal expertise in strategic projects.
* Drafting and reviewing agreements, both tailor made and templates.
* Providing legal trainings to the various departments of the company.
* Working to drive continuous improvements and operational excellence in our collaboration with the different organizations, including capturing and reapplying knowledge.
* Proactively identifying relevant regulatory and legal developments, risks, and opportunities.
* Managing external counsel in an efficient and cost-effective manner.
* Working collaboratively with and supporting colleagues at Legal HQ and in other regions.
What you'll bring
To thrive in this role, we believe you hold the following qualifications:
* Master of Law degree.
* 6+ years of experience as a lawyer at a law firm or as an in-house legal counsel, handling various commercial legal matters and with extensive experience in reviewing, drafting, and assisting in negotiations of commercial contracts.
* Experience from working with risk and claims management.
* Excellent analytical skills with a keen attention to detail, without losing sight of the big picture.
* Experience from working with large construction projects and various administrative authorities, preferably in different countries is meriting.
* Meritorious to have experience with complex agreement structures, particularly regarding software.
* A team player with ability to work independently and to contribute successfully to cross-functional teams.
* Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
As a person, you are enthusiastic and collaborative with high integrity and a pragmatic approach. You have a proactive and customer-oriented mindset with the ability to provide high-quality support, sometimes under time pressure. You are creative when it comes to dealing with legal issues and are able to move projects forward by gaining necessary support. Others view you as a leadership figure and you enjoy contributing with and fostering a culture of new ideas and different perspectives. Finally, you have strong communication skills and can explain complex issues in a simple way to business partners and other stakeholders.
Want to know more? We hope so.
We welcome you to apply in English by 17th of April at the latest. Please apply through the provided link. Applications submitted via email will not be retained or taken into consideration. Once you receive a confirmation email from the system, your application will be acknowledged.
We are committed to keeping you informed during the entire process. If you have any questions regarding the role, please reach out to hiring manager Stefan Van der Laan at stefan.van.der.laan@volvocars.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please reach out to Recruiter Alice Elisson at alice.elisson@volvocars.com
