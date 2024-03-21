Legal Counsel
Cargotec Sweden AB / Juristjobb / Stockholm Visa alla juristjobb i Stockholm
2024-03-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cargotec Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Södertälje
, Enköping
, Västerås
, Oxelösund
eller i hela Sverige
Kalmar keeps global trade moving. Our innovative solutions contribute to every fourth container movement in the world and help transform the future of cargo handling. We believe in collaboration, delivering on our promises and that people make the difference.
Do you want to make your next move count? With us, you can.
We are looking for a Legal Counsel to join our highly professional and experienced in-house legal team within Kalmar.
The Legal Counsel position offers an excellent opportunity for a legal professional with a passion for supporting cross jurisdictional businesses to grow and thrive in a dynamic environment. The Legal Counsel will be a key player in our sales and services businesses, providing business minded and high quality "wing to wing" legal support. Our global sales and service network covers over 120 countries with the services businesses covering local support for all of Kalmar's equipment brands and types.
The position allows for hybrid working, with ideally the Kalmar office in Kista, Stockholm or in Ljungby in Sweden as the office location, but office location can also be the company headquarters in Helsinki, Finland.
The Legal Counsel will report to Legal Head Europe and Global Services at Kalmar.
Main tasks and responsibilities
In this role you will be providing solution-oriented and proactive legal and compliance advice and support on a variety of business-related legal matters, such as supporting the drafting and negotiation of a variety of contracts with customers, suppliers and other business partners, customer finance and leasing agreements as well as contract management, complaints and disputes, and supporting business development activities, internal governance and compliance.
What you'll need to succeed
Education
Master of Laws (LL.M).
Experience
2-4 years of experience of post graduate legal work, preferably in commercial law matters as an in-house counsel or in a law firm.
Competencies
Desire to work in close partnership with global, multicultural business teams on a variety of cross jurisdictional legal matters
High level of integrity
Strong analytical skills and focus on problem solving
Open, innovative and structured mind-set
Ability to communicate effectively about legal issues with business teams
Fluent in written and spoken English, other languages are a merit.
You will be part of
At Kalmar, everything starts from our people. We can make a difference and help customers shape the industry by working together according to Kalmar values: We drive innovation, We do it together, We deliver on our promises, and We provide lifetime care.
We offer you an opportunity to put your skills and experience into work and make an impact in our global organization and the cargo handling industry. You will work together with great colleagues from various backgrounds inspired by shared, ambitious goals. We value collaboration in our open and inclusive culture. With us, you will have the opportunity to develop yourself professionally. Join us to make a difference - and have fun while doing it.
More benefits:
We offer a competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package geared to boost health and wellbeing
All our employees are offered comprehensive Learning & Development opportunities, annual development plan and career progression opportunities
In most of our positions, you have flexible working hours and hybrid work (combination of remote work and on-site work).
Interested to join?
For further information please contact Annaleena Kumlin, Legal Head, Europe Kalmar by email at annaleena.kumlin@kalmarglobal.com
.
If you are excited about this opportunity, please submit your application by 14.04.2024.
Kalmar is part of Cargotec
Kalmar is the global leader in sustainable cargo handling for ports, terminals, distribution centres and heavy industry. With our extensive electric portfolio and global service network, we help our customers move towards safer, more eco-efficient and productive operations. Together, we develop innovative solutions that shape the future of our industry, improving our customers' every move. www.kalmarglobal.com
Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 4.6 billion and it employs around 11,400 people. www.cargotec.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cargotec Sweden AB
(org.nr 556014-5418), https://www.kalmarglobal.se/
Kronborgsgränd 23 (visa karta
)
164 46 KISTA Jobbnummer
8558501