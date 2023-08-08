Legal Counsel
We believe that bringing people together from different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives makes for a healthy workplace, a more successful business and a better world. We value diversity and encourage everyone to come and soundtrack the world with us.
At Epidemic Sound we are reinventing the music industry. Our carefully curated catalog, with over 40 000 tracks and 90 000 sound effects, is tailored for storytellers, streaming services, and in-store soundtracks. Countless clients around the world, from broadcasters, production companies, DSPs, and YouTubers rely on our tracks to help them tell their stories. Epidemic Sound's music is heard in hundreds of millions of online videos daily, across millions of playlist streams, and in thousands of in-store locations. Headquartered in Stockholm, we're spread across offices in New York City, Los Angeles, Seoul, Hamburg, and Amsterdam. We're growing fast, have lots of fun, and are taking the music industry with us.
We are now looking for a Legal Counsel to join our talented legal team of ten people.
How you will make an impact
You will have the opportunity to work broadly across legal fields in supporting our mission to soundtrack the world. The person we are looking for will in particular have a focus on working closely with the commercial teams negotiating customer and partnership agreements, giving you the opportunity to develop your skills in negotiating agreements with some of the world's largest companies in the complex and challenging legal field of music licensing.
Working in the legal team at Epidemic Sound you get to be part of building the product and the business, and to collaborate closely with other teams to drive revenue. This means that you get to take a proactive part in the business and the strategy, where collaboration with other teams and functions is genuinely one of the most rewarding aspects of the role.
You will also get a chance to be at the technological forefront of technology and legal operations, implementing and working with legaltech such as AI assisted contract management, and developing best practices concerning AI and other emerging technologies.
Key responsibilities:
Working closely with the commercial teams in drafting and negotiating customer and partnership agreements, marketing agreements and other agreements.
Developing legal operations to harness legaltech and processes to best serve the business.
Developing best practices and processes around AI and other emerging technologies.
Working with and supporting other teams with a broad range of matters depending on your background and interests
You will be part of an experienced and highly engaged legal team based at our HQ in Stockholm and report to the Director of Legal.
Who you are
In order for you to succeed in this role, we believe you are/have;
Highly skilled and professional with a university law degree.
2+ years of working experience at a law firm and/or as legal counsel at a fast paced company.
Significant experience in drafting and negotiating agreements.
Strong organization, prioritization, communication, negotiation, and stakeholder management skills.
Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken, with excellent drafting skills.
Apart from drafting and negotiating agreements, there is a wide range of experiences and skills that can be meritorious, including experience with copyright law, as well as experience of IT procurement.
To thrive in this role, we believe you have a "can do" attitude as well as a business oriented mindset and entrepreneurial spirit. Also, we believe you would thrive in our environment if you love music and would like to work as an in-house legal counsel in a fast-paced company with a start-up vibe.
Curious to learn more about who we are and what we do? Check out our brand new "About us" page https://www.epidemicsound.com/about-us/
