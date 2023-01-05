Legal Counsel
2023-01-05
Voyado is the ultimate solution for personalization and relevance across all channels-online and offline. Used by retailers and e-commerce companies worldwide, the Voyado customer experience cloud makes it possible for every brand to engage customers, elevate shopping experiences, and evolve their own businesses. Voyado have for several years been the go-to solution in the Nordic countries and we are now growing rapidly in new markets such as the UK and the Netherlands.
If you are ready for your next adventure within legal counseling and want to join our expansion throughout Europe and have an interest in customer care, e-commerce, retail, and tech - keep reading!
About Voyado's Legal team
Voyado's Legal team is based in Stockholm and the team's main objective is to support the entire organization by finding innovative solutions and providing advice in a user-friendly way, while delivering high-quality legal advice. The team forms an important role when delivering high quality services to our customers and shaping the company's business activities. We work close to the products, a tech interest and digital savviness is therefore a big plus. You will be reporting to the General Counsel.
About the role
In the role as a legal counsel, you will assist the entire organization, in various legal matters, with a focus on commercial contract law, cooperation agreements, IP-law and the GDPR. You will draft and provide guidance on license, cooperation, and partner agreements and provide support to a number of Voyado's teams.
Voyado is growing on an European level and ideally you have an interest in working with different European markets. Furthermore, you are interested in new legislation and will help to make sure that Voyado takes the necessary actions to ensure compliance with new regulations and guidelines in all legal matters.
The role may involve some travels to Voyado's different offices within and outside of Sweden.
Overall, the role as Legal Counsel will give you the opportunity to work with complex and various legal matters in a stimulating and innovative company that develops the next-generation of CRM-solutions and product discovery tools.
So, who are you?
• You hold a law degree (Swedish. jur kand.) and have 2+ years' work experience from a reputable law firm or as in-house legal counsel
• You have experience from working with commercial contracts
• You are a social and positive person, inventive and used to taking own initiative. You work independently but knows when to seek guidance
• You have a hard-working and proactive attitude and an ambition to add value You are humble, eager to learn and never make the same mistake twice
• You have integrity and a high degree of personal judgement
• Fluent in English and Swedish
Bonus skill:
• Knowledge in Dutch, German or Finnish
What we offer
• A modern and friendly workspace
• A team culture characterized by an open atmosphere where collaboration and learning from one another is key and where we always do our best to find solutions and have a commitment to constantly develop and improve
• You will gain experience from working with various legal matters and can expect to grow on a professional and personal level
• The chance to take part in an exciting global journey as the company grows and expands its business at a rapid pace
• A modern and fresh office space with many mutual activities, gym and changing room, fikas, fun and positive colleagues
Here's a chance to join a team where you get to grow and be part of a competent, skill sharing team with a lot of humour and integrity!
Ready to join the team?
Lovely! Applying is super easy. Use your LinkedIn profile (or upload a resume) and answer a few click-in questions (no data entry, we promise). We 'd love to get to know you and understand what makes you tick, so write a few lines about what you enjoy about your role and what would be an exciting challenge for you going forward. We are eager to get to know you and what you love to do, so be yourself and let that shine through in your application!
Additional information
As part of our recruitment process we conduct a background check on the final candidate. We use background checks from Scandinavian Recruitment Intelligence (https://sri.se/?gclid=CjwKCAjwgviIBhBkEiwA10D2j5jxTpURheC3-0kygy7K_DHTTjcVon3-3nrRXPYijXWnTZ8QwuGXyRoCaQQQAvD_BwE).
Here (https://sri.se/faq-kandidat-bakgrundskontroll/)
