Legal Counsel - Volvo Group Trucks Technology
Volvo Business Services AB / Juristjobb / Göteborg Visa alla juristjobb i Göteborg
2023-09-26
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Do you know which the largest R&D company in Sweden is?
Volvo Group Trucks Technology - we call it GTT - is a truck division within the Volvo Group with nearly 9 000 brilliant engineers around the globe. And yes, you're correct - GTT's Swedish entity is the largest R&D company in Sweden!
GTT is a multi-cultural and cross-functional organization committed to be a great place for people to grow. We are responsible for technology research, product design, key development partnerships, and all the technology linked to Volvo Group's truck operations and brands. The direction is clear, we are determined to develop the sustainable and innovative technologies of the future, allowing the Volvo Group to provide the most desired and successful transport solutions in the world. It is an exciting time, with rapid innovation and major vehicle technology shifts.
Do you want to join us on this journey?
We are looking for a Legal Counsel to join the legal and compliance team at GTT in Gothenburg. The new Legal Counsel will become the eleventh member of a dynamic, friendly, and experienced team located in Sweden, USA, and France. Our team also regularly collaborates with colleagues around the world, such as in India, Brazil, and Australia.
Do you want to grow and develop in an exciting, cutting edge industry together with a professional team? Are you an engaged lawyer with a genuine interest in the green and digital transformation? Are you a passionate team player with a business-oriented mindset? Then you might be the person we are looking for!
The Legal Counsel we are looking for will:
Provide legal support to a variety of engineering and business functions - independently as well as together with senior legal counsel colleagues.
Manage various legal aspects related to GTT's technology development, including ethics & compliance matters, and advise on upcoming legislation.
Draft, review, and negotiate a broad range of agreements relating to our R&D operations.
Prepare and hold trainings to the organization.
Be an active member of the GTT Legal & Compliance team, contributing to our ambitions to continuously improve our ways of working.
The Legal Counsel we are looking should have:
A university degree in law and at least 2 years of working experience (from a law firm, as in-house legal counsel, or equivalent).
Experience in drafting, reviewing, and negotiating commercial agreements.
Experience from making and communicating legal assessments.
Excellent command of English.
A proactive, positive, and curious mindset, combined with high integrity and sense of accountability.
It is a plus if you have experience from any of the following:
Working with the automotive-, software-, or battery industry, and/or similar technology-centric sectors.
Working with research collaborations, partnerships, commercial disputes, intellectual property rights, data and data privacy, IT- and cybersecurity, AI, open source software, and/or ethics & compliance such as competition law or export control.
For further information please contact:
Andreas Blomberg, Legal Counsel, andreas.blomberg@volvo.com
(leading the recruitment)
Susann Vahlenbreder Hecht, SVP Legal & Volvo Group IP, susann.vahlenbreder.hecht@volvo.com
Julia Karlberg, Talent Acquisition Partner, julia.karlberg@volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group Trucks Technology Jobbnummer
8144523