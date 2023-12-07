Legal Counsel - Stockholm
2023-12-07
Legal Counsel
Are you looking for a new challenge within a Commercial Legal role, where you can make a difference as a trusted advisor, working close to the business and as part of a dedicated Legal Affairs team? Join our team in ASSA ABLOY GLOBAL SOLUTIONS and enjoy a collaborative culture that empowers you to build a career you can be proud of.
What you would do as our Legal Counsel
As Legal Counsel, you will join ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions' Legal Affairs Department and report to the division's General Counsel. Within this role, you will provide legal support to the division's business units and functions on various commercial matters, such as contracts, regulatory compliance, disputes, and intellectual property. You will also work closely with other members of the Legal Affairs Department and external counsel to ensure alignment and consistency of legal advice and strategy across the division.
Our preferred location for this role is Stockholm, Sweden, however we will also consider applicants based in Norway, Finland, France, Spain and the United Kingdom. International travels will be required from time to time - around 11-20% of the working time.
You would also:
• Draft, review, negotiate, and advise on a wide range of commercial contracts within our global businesses (hospitality, critical infrastructure, senior care, construction, key and asset management, self-storage and marine).
• Provide legal guidance and support to the business units and functions on various legal issues, such as contracts, partner programs, cloud and hybrid offerings, professional services offerings, compliance, data protection, competition law, anti-corruption, export control, intellectual property, and dispute resolution.
• Manage and coordinate litigation and pre-litigation matters involving the division or its affiliates, including working with external counsel and internal stakeholders to develop and implement effective legal strategies.
• Assist in the development and implementation of policies, procedures, and training programs to ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations and to mitigate legal risks.
• Monitor and advise on relevant legal developments and trends affecting the division and its industries.
• Collaborate with a variety of internal and external stakeholders.
The skills and experience you need
We are looking for someone who:
• has a Masters degree in Law;
• has a minimum of two years of law firm experience in a legal attorney position and also experience from an inhouse commercial attorney role in a global corporate environment;
• has excellent communication and organizational skills and the ability to guide others in an advisory manner;
• is mastering professional English, both oral and written.
In addition, we highly value:
• fluency in professional French or Spanish;
• bar qualifications in additional jurisdictions;
• experience working with finance teams, technology teams and engineering teams.
What we offer
We're passionate about providing amazing opportunities and benefits, so you can continue and progress a lifelong career with us - here's what we have to offer:
• Learning and career development opportunities, whether it's online learning, management training or enhancing your skills.
• A competitive salary and incentive schemes.
• Hybrid model of working
• Flexible working hours
• Stable employment in a friendly international atmosphere
• You'll be an integral part of a strong and lean team, where your contributions are not just valued but essential.
• Here, you'll have access to the real action-engaging directly with high-stakes deals and the business at large. Our reach is both global and diverse, spanning numerous exciting industries and business areas.
We review applications regularly, so don't wait
We are building diverse, inclusive teams, and encourage applications from everyone who can see themselves working with us. Just set up your profile and apply here, no later than December 31, 2023.
To make sure your personal data is safe, we don't look at any applications sent by email or post. If you have any questions about the role or the process, email Daria Skucha, our Talent Acquisition Business Partner, at daria.skucha@assaabloy.com
Let's create a safer and more open world - together.
To find out more about us, visit www.assaabloy.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Klarabergsviadukten 90
107 23 STOCKHOLM
