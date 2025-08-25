Legal Counsel - Operations
Every year, 6 billion SEK of personal accident insurance compensation goes unclaimed in Sweden! Why so?
One of the main reasons is that navigating the insurance claim process is complicated, requiring time, knowledge, and patience. At Insurello, we help customers get more value from their insurance through personalized insights and innovative solutions. We've already helped over 50,000 people gain more than 1 billion SEK in insurance compensation through our platform, and our user count grows by the hour.
We are convinced that Insurello will transform an industry often perceived as complex and boring by empowering people to maximize their insurance benefits. Now, we are looking for a Legal Counsel to join us on this mission.
The Role:
As Legal Counsel at Insurello, you will play a pivotal role in supporting our operations and ensuring our customers receive the compensation they deserve. While your focus will be on insurance claims and data protection compliance, please note that corporate legal matters are not included in this role. Projects will be varied, but areas of responsibility and involvement will include:
Oversee and ensure the smooth execution of all legal operational activities.
Lead and take ownership of the Reassessment Project, where Insurello challenges insurance companies' decisions on customer cases.
Handle challenging customer cases and drive hard reassessment cases.
Provide legal support in meetings with insurance companies, ensuring smoother legal processes and ways of working.
Offer legal guidance to case handlers, clarifying permissible actions and fostering a common-sense legal approach within operations.
Assist with ensuring robust data protection for our customers, managing complex cases, and providing expert internal advice.
Researching and advising on novel legal and regulatory matters related to product development.
This is a substitute fixed-term (vikariat) employment position as parental leave cover, with a minimum duration of 12 months and potentially longer.
Who are we looking for?
Must-haves:
Swedish LL.M. (jur.kand.)
2-4 years of experience at a law firm or an in-house legal role working with insurance law
Experience working with project management and ability to lead various legal projects
Excellent command of spoken and written Swedish and English
It is extra amazing if:
You have experience working with data protection and compliance.
You have some leadership experience or interest in people development, with a genuine drive to guide and grow others.
We also would love if you could describe yourself as:
You are passionate about using the law to make a meaningful impact for customers.
You blend a legal mindset with strategic thinking and effective project management skills, encompassing both legal expertise and business acumen.
You are self-reliant and proactive, eager to take initiative.
You are driven by eagerness to learn and a deep-seated commitment to creating positive impacts and meaningful change.
You are comfortable working with a range of competencies, from junior customer service agents to senior leadership team members.
You truly care for people and believe in inclusion, empathy, and support as keys to great work.
You value honesty and transparency, build trust by acting in the best interests of customers and colleagues, and create space for ownership and learning.
What We Offer:
At Insurello, we go beyond offering a job - we empower you to make a meaningful difference in people's lives. Engage deeply in strategic business initiatives alongside a diverse team of professionals. We value and prioritize a healthy work-life balance, allowing you to excel without the pressure of excessive overtime, fostering both professional growth and personal well-being.
30 days of paid annual vacation
Occupational pension plan in Avanza
5000 SEK wellness benefit
Flexible hybrid work opportunities with the team based in Stockholm
Personal therapy sessions
Occupational injury insurance that applies around the clock - both at work and during free time
Weekly team breakfasts
Regular after-work gatherings and company events - including an annual offsite in May Ersättning
