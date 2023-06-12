Legal Counsel - Nasdaq European Legal and Regulatory Team
2023-06-12
Why Nasdaq
When you work at Nasdaq, you're working for more open and transparent markets so that more people can access opportunities. Connections can be made, jobs can be created, and communities thrive. We want all our employees to have access to opportunities, too. That means planning for career growth, ensuring you have the tools you need, and promoting an inclusive culture where we're all valued for our unique perspectives.
Here, you will work for a global tech leader committed to breaking down barriers to inclusive prosperity. We see technology to free people up to work together more productively and effectively by centralizing data, analytics, and market intelligence.
Here, we're committed to building a more diverse and inclusive workforce. Not only is it our responsibility to do better, but we also need representative voices to power the fresh thinking that is vital for our business and our clients.
What We Offer
Nasdaq is looking for a Legal Counsel to join our European Legal and Regulatory Team. The Legal and Regulatory Team is responsible for providing legal support to all of Nasdaq's regulated business in Europe, which includes listings, trading, clearing, settlement, data and indexing. Our goal is to:
Provide the highest quality of legal services to our business partners
Be adaptable in solving our business partners' needs
Represent the best traditions of the legal profession
Your role and responsibilities
In this position as Legal Counsel, you will be part of a strong and experienced legal team located in Stockholm and throughout the Nordic and Baltic region, working primarily with our Nordic Listings business and other functions within Nasdaq. Here, you will:
Work with legal and regulatory matters at one of the top tier providers of listings, exchange and trading services, data, and technology, with a focus on our Nordic Listings business within all product areas.
Continuously stay updated on legal and regulatory developments and international trends, as well as proactively identify and drive policy matters.
Collaborate with our US team to further improve the business globally.
Provide legal support to our Nordic exchanges operations and other areas.
Draft and review commercial agreements, rulebooks and regulations.
We expect you to have
To thrive in this role, besides having a genuine curiosity about the financial markets and sharing our view that efficient regulation is a cornerstone of well-functioning markets, we believe that you have:
An LL.M. (Master of Laws)
Solid experience within public M&A and company law with a strong commercial mindset
Approximately 3-5 years of professional experience
Ability to explain and advise your stakeholders on complex legal matters
Experience in financial regulations is a merit
Ability to quickly learn new areas of law
Ability to independently drive projects and initiatives
Excellent communication skills
Proficiency in the English language
Does this sound like you?
This is a permanent full-time position; the location is flexible within all of Nasdaq 's European offices. Please submit your application in English no later than 23 June 2023.
We offer our employees a strong compensation package that includes annual bonuses, equity grants, as well as an employee stock purchase program. We advocate flexible ways of working and have a hybrid remote/in-office setting.
Come as You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request an accommodation.
Apply online: http://nasdaqinc.contacthr.com/125409422
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-12
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB (org.nr 556420-8394)
