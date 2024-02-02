Legal Counsel - Data Protection
2024-02-02
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Global Data Protection Office - Let's introduce ourselves
Volvo Cars is on an exciting journey, redefining the automotive experience by providing people the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable, and safe way. We are working to improve the customer experience in automotive through digital technology and by rapidly taking steps towards full electrification, autonomous drive, and shared mobility capabilities. Our high aspirations increasingly require the processing of personal data, which in turn necessitates solid and proactive data protection guidance.
For this reason, we are now expanding and looking for another legal counsel to our Global Data Protection Office ("GDPO") consisting of an enthusiastic team of more than 20 privacy professionals. This position will strengthen GDPO Operations, which is the key function responsible for our data protection strategy and privacy program.
What you'll do
As one of our data protection lawyers you will function as a subject matter expert and an important contributor in our efforts to ensure adherence to applicable legislation and our own high ethical standards for the handling of personal data, while enabling data-driven customer interactions, operations and development of products and services.
You will work in a truly innovative, fast-changing, and international environment. As a valued partner to the business, you will have the opportunity to work alongside key stakeholders, influencing the strategic direction of many new business initiatives and contributing to Volvo Cars' transformation.
Your main responsibilities will be to act as a trusted legal advisor for data protection matters and contribute to the continuous improvement of our privacy program, including to develop strategic approaches to data protection compliance. You will conduct privacy impact/risk assessments on strategic or complex business initiatives and help embed Privacy by Design principles where needed. You will also draft and negotiate data processing agreements and work with strategic partnerships.
You will be based in Volvo Cars' headquarters in Gothenburg.
What you'll bring
You are an engaged and forward-thinking data protection lawyer with grades in the upper tier. You have worked more than five years as a lawyer at a law firm or as an in-house legal counsel in Europe, with extensive experience of handling the General Data Protection Regulation. Ideally, you have relevant professional qualifications such as ECPC-B DPO or CIPP.
Furthermore, you are a collaborator with first class communication and interpersonal skills. As such, you can present complex facts and information in a simple way and with an approach tailored to different audiences.
You are also able to translate data protection policies into actions that deliver business value and drive change. Defining and solving complex problems that require careful analysis and good judgement is something you excel at and thrive on.
You are eager to learn new things and can maintain a diverse workload. You enjoy working in fast-paced changing environments and with motivated and kind people with various backgrounds and skills.
Finally, you share our values and can see everyone's potential. Your personality and eagerness to collaborate will be welcomed by all of us!
Want to know more? We hope so
We welcome you to apply in English by February 18th at the latest. Please apply through the provided link. Applications submitted via email will not be retained or taken into consideration. Once you receive a confirmation email from the system, your application will be acknowledged.
We are committed to keeping you informed during the entire process. If you have any inquiries regarding the role, please reach out to hiring manager Goran Widborn at goran.widborn@volvocars.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact recruiter Alice Elisson at alice.elisson@volvocars.com
