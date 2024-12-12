Legal Counsel - Data Privacy
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
About the Role:
We are looking for a dedicated and experienced Legal Counsel, specializing in data privacy to join our headquarters in Lund. This role focuses on compliance with data privacy regulations in all jurisdictions where Alfa Laval is present, and you will work with a worldwide network of people in Alfa Laval's legal entities, including local and corporate Data Privacy Responsibles, Information Security, group and local IT, and our Development Value Streams.
In this role, you will, among other things, coordinate and support our endeavours within data privacy, manage the group's data privacy legal support to the group entities, oversee our record of processing activities, including managing the data privacy administration software, perform vendor risk assessments and manage data subject access requests.
You will be part of Group Legal, based at the headquarters in Lund. Group Legal consists of lawyers, specialists, and paralegals with a central and local presence in the various parts of the organization.
Key Responsibilities:
* Legal support within the area of Data Privacy to business and functions, providing strategic and operational guidance on data privacy compliance and best practices.
* Review projects, systems, and products to ensure they align with data protection laws (privacy-by-design principles).
* Review and negotiate DPAs and SCCs.
* Ensure general compliance with data privacy laws and regulations.
* Collaborate with and report to the Group Data Privacy Responsible globally to set and implement strategic and tactical directions for data privacy.
* Draft internal policies and documents.
* Conduct training and support for various business areas on data privacy best practices.
* Oversee and manage the OneTrust data privacy management software.
* Monitor and update data privacy compliance tools and solutions.
* Act as a second line of defense to ensure compliance and mitigate risks.
Qualifications:
* Swedish LL.M. degree or equivalent.
* Experience as an in-house legal counsel or at a reputable law firm, with 3-5 years' experience in data privacy.
* Knowledge or experience in management tool OneTrust is a merit
* Operational knowledge of IT security and cyber security is a merit.
* Excellent communication skills in English, both verbal and written.
* Strong commercial understanding and proactive initiative to impact the business positively.
* High level of integrity, confidence, and curiosity to learn and take on new challenges.
* Ability to work independently and provide clear, legally adequate solutions.
* Positive and engaged team player with the ability to prioritize effectively.
* CIPP/E credential or equivalent professional experience demonstrating comprehensive GDPR knowledge is a merit.
What's in It for You:
We offer a challenging position in an open and innovative environment where we help each other develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact on a sustainable future and Alfa Laval's future success.
For more information, please contact:
Peter Friis, Group Data Privacy Responsible,
Anna Åhlin, Talent Acquisition Partner,
Union information
Johan Ranhög, Akademikerna, +46 46 2891664
Stefan Sandell, Ledarna, +46 46 367364
Bror Garcia Lantz, Unionen, +46 709 366985
Please send your application no later than 5:th January 2025
We do not accept applications sent directly via email.
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games. Ersättning
