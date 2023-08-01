Legal Assistant to the world's biggest streaming company!
We're looking for you who are experienced within administration and want to join our client's Stockholm office. Our client has over 100 million active users worldwide and you now have the chance to become a part of their team! In this role our client is looking for you who carry experience in administration and coordination. Are you the one they're looking for? Apply today and take the chance to become a part of the world's biggest streaming company! Your application must be in English!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our client is looking for you who carries experiences within administration. This is a very dynamic and nimble organization, so be sure to buckle up. You will play an important part in the effectiveness of the team. You will work with:
• Organize, plan and prepare team meetings including presentation decks, agenda and minutes
• Participate in the organization and operational management of internal team projects
• Updating, proofreading and formatting of documents and other related tasks
• Administration such as expense reporting and invoices, booking travels, ordering gifts, and organizing team events
• Managing, filing and organizing files and documents as needed
• Assisting with legal contract & other signature requests
• Routing legal correspondence (physical and digital) and routing legal escalations to correct members of legal team
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Experienced from working as a team coordinator, assistant or similar
• Experience from a law firm or in-house legal department
• Experienced in working in a fast paced dynamic and international environment
• Fluent in both written and spoken English
• Comfortable with the Microsoft Office Suite, as well as GSuite (Google Docs, Gmail, Google Calendar)
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Highly organized with a keen eye for detail
• Highly dedicated, initiating and not hesitant to challenge in a constructive way
• Skilled in relationship building with a high sense of integrity
• An empathic and standout colleague who does not hesitate to help out wherever needed
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
