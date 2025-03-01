Legal assistant to Immedica Pharma
Are you structured, detail-oriented and communicative, with a desire to learn more about the pharmaceutical industry? Do you have an interest in law and want to further develop your career? If so, take the opportunity to apply for the legal assistant position today! We review applications on an ongoing basis.
We are looking for a legal assistant to Immedica Pharma. Immedica is a pharmaceutical company focused on the commericalization of medicines for rare and specialty diseases. Their services cover marketing and sales, compliance, pharmacovigilance, compliance, quality assurance, regulatory and medical affairs and market access. Serving patients in more than 50 countries, they are fully dedicated to helping those living with diseases which have a large unmet medical need. Immedica Pharma therapeutic areas are within genetic & metabolic diseases, hematology & oncology and specialty care. Immedica was founded in 2018. By that time they were 7 employees and had a turnover of SEK 85 M. Now they are more than 140 employees with a turnover above SEK 1 billion.
At the beautiful office in Stockholm, you will work alongside approximately 60 colleagues. In this role, you will be part of the legal department, working closely with three lawyers.
This is a 6 months consultant assignment to support Immedica with contract management.
You are offered
• Broad experience in an exciting company
• A flexible policy with 3-4 days on-site at the office and the remaining days working remotely
Work tasks
• Management of contracts and legal documents
• Communication with internal colleagues across various departments
• Issuing invoices for terminated contracts
• Drafting a formal written notice to a counterparty, such as a contract termination, a breach of contract warning, or a reminder of an obligation
• An academic degree, preferably in law
• Understanding of contract management
• Strong proficiency in working with various systems
• Fluent in spoken and written English
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Structured
• Meticulous
• Organized
• Responsible
• Communicative
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
Read more about Immedica Pharma here! Ersättning
