Legal Assistant 50%
2024-04-05
Job Description
On behalf of Samsung we are now looking for a Legal Assistant. You will work closely with the Contract and Compliance supervisor, all lawyers in the team and specially Samsungs GDPR lawyer. You will be a part of the Legal team and just by that - learn a lot "on the job". You will learn how different Legal systems work in a multinational corporation, not least by uploading and archiving contract and monitor and follow up on the contract process in the organization. You will cooperate with all different departments internally and be able to participate in various internal activities in areas you are interested in (join various internal training's and meetings, for example).
Samsung is looking for a student who can combine this assignment with their studies.
What you get with the job:
• You will learn a lot about agreements. You will get a better understanding of how to write contracts and how to read them.
• With this role, you will be fully involved in the legal team.
• You will be able to participate in all trainings, events and also meetings with all Samsung law firms.
• You will also be able to sit in on Samsung legal meetings.
• Flexible work, you can work when you want and how much you want. It is important that the information is clear.
Company Description
"Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company's survival. As we have done over 80 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success. As an employee, you will have an integral part in ensuring we stay on top of the market and continue to enrich and simplify the consumers' lives.
#DoWhatYouCant"
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
Qualifications
• You are studying a relevant education for this assignment.
• You are a skilled user in MS Office.
• You are fluent in English, both written and oral.
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
To succed in the role of Legal Assistant you must be organized, calm also under stress, responsible, and service minded.
Admission and Application
Part time, flexible hours. Our client wishes to start 2024.08.01 and the assignment is expected to run until 2026.07.31 with possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant with our exciting client. Send in your application in English (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews take place continuously.
