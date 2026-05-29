Lecturer of the Practice in Machine Elements
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola Aktiebolag / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2026-05-29
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Chalmers University of Technology strives for academic excellence while addressing the challenges and needs of society and industry. We offer a creative and dynamic environment for research, education, innovation and applied science.
Our teachers play a vital role in shaping and renewing education and teaching of high quality, giving students the best possible conditions. We are now inviting applications for a permanent position as Lecturer of the Practice, contributing with strong professional experience and pedagogical engagement within Machine Elements and CAD.
About the role
The role combines teaching with strong connections to professional practice. You will bring your industry experience into the classroom and ensure that students gain insights into current methods, tools, and developments in the field. To maintain this close link to practice, up to 20% of the working time is dedicated to continued engagement in a relevant professional context, ensuring that teaching remains aligned with real-world developments.
In this role you will teach and develop courses in Machine Elements and CAD (mostly using CATIA) in a growing educational environment, with strong links to industrial practice. You will join a supportive academic team at Chalmers where you can influence how we meet new learning outcomes and strengthen the subject for years to come.
About the division and department
The position is placed at the Division of Product Development, within the Department of Mechanical Engineering.
The division of Product development conducts research and education in engineering techniques used to develop and evaluate new and sustainable products and manufacturing solutions. We focus on combining a deep understanding of industrial and end user needs and conditions with how to use new technologies to meet the needs. Our international and interdisciplinary environment offers close collaboration with industry, access to advanced research infrastructure and a strong academic network - all with a focus on engineering approaches to innovation and sustainable development.
At the Department of Mechanical Engineering, we unite the power of technology, people, and society to drive the transition toward a sustainable future. Through research, education, and collaboration, we create solutions that connect materials to mobility, ideas to impact - shaping a resilient and sustainable world.
Main responsibilities
In this position, you will:
Teach and examine engineering students on bachelor's and master's level in mechanical engineering with focus on Machine Elements and CAD.
integrating current professional practice and developments into education
supervision in Product Development methodology courses can also be a part of the position.
develop course content, learning activities and assessment, including practical elements (demonstrations/labs/projects) and a modern engineering approach to components and systems.
contribute to outreach/knowledge dissemination and "academic citizenship" (e.g., programme work, committees, collaboration).
optionally, take part in competence-development research/development activities (e.g., a smaller development/research project as part of the role).
Qualifications
We are looking for a practically oriented mechanical engineer with an industrial background who can teach and supervise in applied design and product development. To qualify for this position, you should have:
A Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics Engineering, Manufacturing/production Engineering, Materials Science and Engineering, Energy Engineering, Automotive Engineering, Aerospace Engineering or a closely related field, or an academic degree of at least 180 credits in a relevant field.
At least three years of relevant professional experience from industry (or equivalent relevant sector experience).
Experience in teaching or supervision.
Strong practical experience of mechanical design/product development, with a solid technical interest and ability to teach applied engineering.
Ability to teach in English and/or Swedish; at minimum, basic Swedish skills (or a clear plan to reach working proficiency).
The following will strengthen your application:
Broad CAD experience (CATIA preferred), and experience of simulation/analysis in design (e.g., FEM, multibody, topology optimization or similar).
Hands-on interest in prototypes and applications, and an industry-oriented profile.
Fluent in both English and Swedish.
Higher education pedagogical training in accordance with SUHF recommendations is meritorious. If you do not yet meet this requirement at the time of employment, a plan will be established to fulfil it within the first three years
Terms of employment
This is a permanent position.
What we offer
Chalmers provides a vibrant and inspiring environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg, combining academic excellence with a strong commitment to sustainability, equality, and collaboration.
Application
Submit your application in English through our recruitment portal. All files should be in PDF format (max 40 MB each; ZIP files not supported). Required documents include:
Personal letter - short motivation for applying and interest in Chalmers.
CV - please make sure to clarify your teaching/pedagogical experience.
Other documents - awards, leadership certificates, or publications not available online.
A background check may be conducted as part of the application process.
Only complete applications submitted through the portal will be considered.
Last date of application is 27th June 2026.
Contact
For questions about the position, please contact:
Professor Magnus Evertsson, e-mail: mailto:magnus.evertsson@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and still has the same motto today: Avancez - forward. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556479-5598), https://www.chalmers.se/
Chalmers tekniska högskola (visa karta
)
412 96 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Chalmers tekniska högskola Jobbnummer
9937066