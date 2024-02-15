Lecturer, Informatics (temporary position)
Halmstad University
Work at a University where different perspectives meet!
Halmstad University adds value, drives innovation and prepares people and society for the future.
Since the beginning in 1983, innovation and collaboration with society have characterised the University's education and research. The research is internationally reputable and is largely conducted in a multidisciplinary manner within the University's two focus areas: Health Innovation and Smart Cities and Communities. The University has a wide range of education with many popular study programmes. The campus is modern and well-equipped, and is situated close to both public transportation and the city center.
More information about working at Halmstad University: https://www.hh.se/english/about-the-university/work-with-us.html
The School of Information Technology
Halmstad University consists of four interdisciplinary Schools and the current position is located at the School of Information Technology (ITE). ITE is a multicultural school with around 130 employees from 20 different countries. It is a strong research and education environment, with focus on smart technology and its applications. Students and researchers are working with everything from AI and information driven care to autonomous vehicles, social robotics and digital design. ITE offers education on all levels, from undergraduate to PhD education, plus education for professional. Research is conducted within aware intelligent systems, smart electronic systems, cyber physical systems and digital service innovation. These four areas constitute the four technology areas of ITE . An innovation centre for information driven care called Leap for Life is connected to ITE, as well as a collaboration arena for electronic development, Electronics Centre in Halmstad (ECH).
More information about the School of Information Technology: https://hh.varbi.com/center/tool/position/390021/edit/tab:1/hh.se/ite-en
Description
This short-term position (nine months) represents an opportunity to be part of the REBEL research program at Halmstad University that develops and applies innovative and interdisciplinary design and participatory design techniques to support the creation of sustainable lifestyles. The position is placed within the framework of the EU-funded project ReAllocate, with a focus on tailoring interventional ethnographic research into co-design practice.
The lecturer will contribute to developing applied interaction design and research with impact, in collaboration with industry and city partners. The applicant must have proven experience from working in these kinds of collaborative human-centered design-oriented projects with good reviews.
The lecturer is expected to:
- contribute to research of high international quality within the fields of design ethnography and smart mobility
- organise and facilitate co-design workshops with citizens about understandings of safety and autonomy in everyday mobilities
- analyse workshop results conceptualise and visualise results and prepare iterations with stakeholders in the ReAllocate project
- develop prototypes and on-line tools together with project partners
- present results in international settings
Qualifications
- Qualified to be employed as a university lecturer are those who have a degree at second-cycle level in informatics or similar with documented knowledge in UX and/or interaction design
- The applicant must have experience in qualitative interaction design, participatory design and facilitation of co-design workshop .
- Experience from tailored ethnographic research practice is a merit.
- The applicant must have proven experience working in collaborative human-centered design-oriented projects with good reviews.
- Experience from innovation, research and development within smart and future mobility is a merit.
- The applicant should share the value that diversity and equality among researchers and teachers bring higher quality to research and education.
- The applicant must speak and write English and Swedish on an advanced level
Salary
Salary is to be determined by negotiation. The application should include a statement of the salary level required by the candidate.
Applicationhttps://www.hh.se/english/about-the-university/vacant-positions/how-to-apply.html
For further information, please contact Stefan Byttner(Stefan.Byttner@hh.se
).
General Information:
