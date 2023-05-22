Lecturer in biomedical laboratory science within laboratory medicine
Göteborgs universitet / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2023-05-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Göteborgs universitet i Göteborg
, Partille
, Lysekil
, Uddevalla
, Färgelanda
eller i hela Sverige
Lecturer in biomedical laboratory science within laboratory medicine
Ref PAR 2023/668
The University of Gothenburg tackles society's challenges with diverse knowledge. 56 000 students and 6 600 employees make the university a large and inspiring place to work and study. Strong research and attractive study programmes attract scientists and students from around the world. With new knowledge and new perspectives, the University contributes to a better future.
Training of biomedical scientists are an important part of the education offered at the Institute of Biomedicine. The institute is responsible for the program in biomedical laboratory science and offers 19 of the 28 course modules in the program. The institute is responsible for administration and running of the program.
Subject area
Biomedical laboratory science within laboratory medicine
Subject area description
Biomedical Laboratory Science is a theoretical and laboratory discipline, with an emphasis on laboratory and research methodology of diagnostic purposes. Biomedical Laboratory Science is the major for biomedical scientist and a main area for bachelors and master's degrees .
Duties
The position includes extensive teaching within the biomedical laboratory science programme within laboratory medicine and the complementary education for biomedical laboratory scientists. The employee will be course coordinator for courses in the programme. As a course coordinator the employee is expected to manage and develop courses in collaboration with other teachers and the course examiner. Teaching will mainly be in the fields of basic laboratory methods, morphological methods, clinical chemistry methods and blood sampling. The position might also include tasks within clinical training (VFU) and administration of education. The teaching is mainly performed in Swedish, but English might also occur.
Eligibility
The qualifications for academic positions are given in the employment regulations of the University of Gothenburg.
For the current position the following is required:
At least university education on master level in biomedical laboratory science and documented pedagogical skills.
Swedish license to practice as a biomedical laboratory scientist
Ability to teach in Swedish and English
Assessment criteria
Basis of assessment for academic positions are given in the employment regulations of the University of Gothenburg.
For the current position teaching skills will be given the greatest attention since the main task will be teaching. The ability to lead and plan training and carry out teaching in laboratory medicine will be important for the assessment of pedagogical skills. Teaching skills need to be documented. Proven experience in clinical laboratory work will be a highly compelling merit. As the employee is expected to teach basic laboratory methods, morphological methods, clinical chemistry methods and blood sampling methods documented experience is a compelling merit. Personal characteristics, such as flexibility and accuracy will be of importance, as well as the ability to cooperate. Also, administrative capacity will be considered.
Employment
The employment is a full time permanent post and is located at The Institute of Biomedicine. First day of employment is by agreement.
Additional information
If the applicant lacks formal higher education at the University of Gothenburg, the applicant is expected to have completed higher education pedagogical education or otherwise acquired equivalent knowledge within one year of employment. The examination of such higher education pedagogical qualifications shall take place in a special order in accordance with a decision by the Vice-Chancellor.
Contact information
Camilla Hesse, programme co-ordinator/senior Lecturer.
Phone: +46 31 786 2902
E-mail: camilla.hesse@gu.se
Sven Enerbäck, Head of the Institute of Biomedicine/professor.
Phone: +46 31 786 3334
E-mail: sven.enerback@medgen.gu.se
Application
In order to apply for a position at the University of Gothenburg, you have to register an account in our online recruitment system. Applications must follow the layout of the recommendations for the Sahlgrenska Academy for applications for teaching positions:https://medarbetarportalen.gu.se/sahlgrenskaacademy/employment-hr/Recruitment+of+teachers/guidelines-application/
It is the responsibility of the applicant to ensure that the application is complete in accordance with the instructions in the job advertisement, and that it is submitted before the deadline. The selection of candidates is made on the basis of the qualifications registered in the application. Please note in particular that the following documents must accompany the application:
• University degree on advanced level or higher (in Swedish or English)
• Swedish license to practice as a biomedical laboratory scientist
• Documentation over teaching skills
• Documentation over experience in clinical laboratory work
• A maximun of 10 selected scientific publications that the applicant wants to refer to (in full text)
• Other certificates/proof/rating proving the applicant's qualifications
Any documents that are not available in electronical format should be mailed, with the reference number PAR 2023/668 clearly stated, to:
University of Gothenburg
The Sahlgrenska Academy
HR-department
Box 400
SE 405 30 Göteborg
Applications must be received by: 2023-06-29 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Enbart via webb Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "PAR 2023/668". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Göteborgs Universitet
(org.nr 202100-3153)
Medicinaregatan 16 A (visa karta
)
405 30 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Sahlgrenska akademin vid Göteborgs universitet Kontakt
Programme co-ordinator/Senior Lecturer
Camilla Hesse camilla.hesse@gu.se +46 31 786 2902 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Göteborgs universitet Jobbnummer
7800781