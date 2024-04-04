Lecturer
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet / Högskolejobb / Umeå Visa alla högskolejobb i Umeå
2024-04-04
, Vännäs
, Nordmaling
, Vindeln
, Robertsfors
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet i Umeå
, Nordmaling
, Vindeln
, Krokom
, Gävle
eller i hela Sverige
The Department of Forest Economics is engaged in research and education in circular bioeconomy with focus on business administration, natural resource economics, economics, and policy, with a particular focus on the sustainable development of forest-related natural resources. The Department contributes to education at the Faculty of Forest Sciences, and is responsible for Bachelor and Master degree programs, as well as offering Ph.D. education in business administration and economics. The Department is located at two campuses: Ultuna and Umeå. The Department has strong domestic and international research connections: we hold the editorial office of the Journal of Forest Economics; we are a key partner in the joint SLU/Umeå University - Centre for Environmental and Resource Economics; we host the head office of European Forest Institute's Forest Bioeconomy Network, among many others.
Read more about our benefits and what it is like to work at SLU at https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Lecturer ("adjunkt") to Department of forest economics
We are looking for an assistant professor for a time-limited assignment that concerns teaching in the program R for doctoral students. Two courses are given during the month of May remotely via zoom. We are therefore looking for a teacher to prepare, teach and examine students.
Job duties
The duties include preparing teaching for the two courses (which are given one after the other) - one in basic R and one in advanced R (information about the courses can be found here). The course is given in English and takes place entirely remotely with no mandatory meetings. The duties consist of preparing lectures and exercises, giving lectures and exercises and examining students. The students have different backgrounds, all with an interest in learning the R tool.
Qualifications
Good ability to express yourself in oral and written English is a requirement. You can demonstrate deep knowledge of the program R and have a documented experience of teaching. Accustomed to teaching remotely is meritorious. Doctoral degree (optional subject) is meritorious.
Place of work
Umeå (Sweden) or any location (stable internet is a requirement) agreed upon
Time limitation
The position is limited in time, 2 months, 100 %
Starting date
Immediately, no later than May 1
Application
The application is made via the link below no later than 18 April 2024. Attached to the application, if applicable, degree certificate, proof of oral and written English and knowledge of the program R. Additionally add documented experience of teaching.
Academic union representativeshttps://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
According to agreement Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
(org.nr 202100-2817), http://www.slu.se Arbetsplats
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet Kontakt
Department Head
Camilla Widmark firstname.surname@slu.se 090-7868596, 07029 29 018 Jobbnummer
8587865