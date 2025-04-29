Leasing Coordinator
Do you have previous work experience of Leasing related tasks within retail, Are you a business-oriented person with strong analytical mindset? Great! We are looking for a Leasing coordinator to our head office located in Gothenburg!
Your role in our team.
You are part of Retail Development. The team manages and drives Lindex store portfolio. The Leasing Coordinator supports the leasing team in the management and execution of lease agreements for retail properties. This role involves assisting with the preparation and processing of lease documentation, coordinating communication between landlords, tenants, and internal stakeholders, and maintaining accurate records of lease agreements and related transactions incl. rental payments follow up. You ensure that all leasing activities comply with company policies and legal requirements and provides administrative support to the leasing team to facilitate smooth and efficient operations using your understanding in real estate principles, lease agreements, and property management.
We understand that you want to know more about the role! Here are some more examples of what's included, Lease agreement administration. Termination of lease agreements, legal administration and communication with the Swedish rental tribunal, Rental payment reviewing. Preparation of business case and follow up of our store portfolio capex.
Is this you?
Is being forward leaning and thinking one step ahead right up your alley? Then we think you will be great for this job! We also see that you are comfortable when you get to use your operative mind-set and strategic approach, and when working in close collaboration with others.
You enjoy working in an ever-changing environment, where you get to grow, learn new things and work with colleagues from different parts of a company. Leading yourself, being active in your own development and giving and taking feedback are all things you know well. You are curious about digital tools and how they can support you and help you to improve your work. You believe in togetherness, and you are motivated by the possibility to make an impact. Also, this probably sounds like you:
Good knowledge of accounting principles and analytical ability
Swedish and English, both spoken and written
Excellent level of Excel (important)
Meritorious work experience from company within retail or real estate
Experience from Microsoft Dynamics and Tagetik
Degree in Business Administration, Real Estate, or a related field.
We are Lindex.
A growing global fashion company from Sweden. Our dedication to women, sustainability and the customer runs through everything. It is a focus we have in every step going forward. We are in the middle of an exciting transformation, best described as becoming a global and sustainable fashion company, where being digital comes naturally in every step.
Everything we do is powered by people and we believe in doing things together because that is when we can have a greater impact. This mindset, combined with the determination and innovative spirit of our teams, has consistently driven us to deliver positive financial results. If you value flexibility and teamwork, just like us, you'll feel right at home. We offer a hybrid work setup, with your primary work location at our Gothenburg head office and the option to work remotely when possible. If this relates to you, then we are probably a great match.
Do you have a good feeling about this and want to join our journey?
Apply today, we can't wait to get to know more about you. Since we are eager in finding the right person to join our team, we will apply continuous selection. This means we might close the process before the set ending date. Since we like to keep it simple, we ask you to apply online (and not by email.) Ersättning
