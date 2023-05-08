Learning Support Teacher - Primary school (temporary, 50%)
2023-05-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stift Stockholm International School i Stockholm
REPORTS TO: Dean of Students
JOB DESCRIPTION: A Learning Support teacher helps design and implement interventions for students with learning needs.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
Collaborating with the subject teachers to set targets and strategies and accommodations needed by the identified students.
Create individualized, strategic lessons and interventions for the student
Help students to cope with and overcome problems that arise because of learning difficulties.
Use adaptive technology and targeted intervention programs to maximise individual learning potential.
Work with students within a class and in small groups
Progress monitor and collect data to measure student progress and appropriateness of student support.
Planning, collaborating and implementing ILP's.
Adapting IPC/ PYP / primary school program and conventional teaching methods to meet individual needs.
Working as a team-member within the Department and wider school staff and liaising with other relevant individuals such as educational psychologists, parents and other specialists that compose a multidisciplinary team.
Providing professional development and classroom strategies to teachers that will improve the classroom performance and student achievement.
Required Qualifications and Attributes:
Qualified SPED teacher or Qualified teacher with SPED related training
Experience as a Learning Support Teacher in Primary school
Experience of IB curriculum is an advantage.
Self-motivation, creativity and enthusiasm
Experience in working with / awareness of local laws
Experience and flexibility working in an international school environment
Excellent communication, collaboration and organizational skills
A strong ability to establish good rapport with students and adults
Ability to maintain confidentiality
Ability to view students with unconditional positive regard
Ability to show initiative and to work independently
Ability to administer assessments
Fluent in English (reading, writing, speaking)
About us
Stockholm International School (SIS) is going through an exciting stage in its history. In autumn 2023, the School will move in to the Norra Latin building which, together with our existing site on Johannesgatan, will create an impressive campus in the heart of the dynamic city of Stockholm. Already the leading choice for the region's globally mobile diplomatic, business, and research community, this new addition to the School will allow us to expand to meet increasing demand from parents and provide a modern teaching environment in landmark buildings of immense heritage.
SIS students represent 60 countries and there are around 35 nationalities among our staff, making us truly international. In our welcoming and supportive community we encourage diversity, and celebrate cultural variety. Our language of learning is English, but our outlook is global.
We recruit committed and accomplished staff who share our vision to educate and inspire generations of global change-makers, and who thrive in a collegiate environment.
Contract
Temporary, 50% (Parental leave cover)
Starting: August 4, 2023
Ending: March 5th 2024 ( Possibility of extension)
Salary:
Fixed salary
Application
Last day for applications is May 20th, 2023 ( interview procedure can start earlier).
Please note that we only accept applications in English and from qualified teachers.
Please send your letter of interest and CV to application@intsch.se
with the title 'Learning Support Teacher (Cover) - Primary School'.
At Stockholm International School we are committed to protecting children. Aligned with the recommendations of the International Task Force on Child Protection, we hold ourselves to a high standard of effective recruiting practices with specific attention to child protection. All applicants will therefore be required to undergo appropriate child protection screening. Included in the recruitment process will be a local and national police check as well as a mandatory police background check from the last year of employment in every country worked.
