Learning Programme Manager
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-07-09
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
The role:
We are looking for a committed and passionate Programme Manager to lead our departments Project Management Office (PMO). As Programme Manager, you must ensure we have effective and effiecient project delivery across the team, seamlessly enabling our impact on people performance in the commercial and technical Automotive area.
* You will support the department to deliver our strategic ambitions as part of the Management Team, whilst also line managing the teams project managers, overseeing their deployement to manage our largest and most complex projects to time, cost and quality.
* You will be responsible for resource planning and providing ongoing support and escalation for the project managers, as well as maintaining oversight of live projects and reporting their performance to senior stakeholders.
* You will be accountable for the continuous improvement and embedding of our project managament process, standards, toolkits and methodologies.
* You will join a highly interesting area with a large business scope; an area that secures profitable and efficient omni-channel development and drives future oriented premium consumer experience in support of our retailers globally.
Key Responsibilities:
* Effective co-ordination of the programme's projects and management of their inter-dependencies including oversight of any risks and issues arising.
* Implement and govern project mgmt toolkit to be used across department and across company.
* Define and implement a method for monitoring progress for projects and programmes across the department.
* Accountable for delivery of projects to time, quality, and costs.
* Coordination of tender processes.
* Develop and maintain standard tools (e.g., project plan).
* Monitor resource capacity, supervision of employees and external consultants.
Key Skill Areas:
* You have in depth knowledge and experience in Program and Project Mgmt methods and principles including Change Management principles.
* Proven ability to establish credibility with senior stakeholders, excellent influencing skills to build and maintain relationships and work collaboratively.
* You understand well the Automotive world and have an L&D background.
* You are experienced as a leader and coach for a remotely working team.
* Excellent planning and organization skills to be able to plan and organize work at both a strategic and operational level for yourself and your team, and to deliver work to agreed timescales and standards.
* You are comfortable operating in a matrix organization and delivering through others as part of a shared vision.
* You can prioritize efforts and move between rapidly changing goals.
* Effective verbal and written communication skills (English).
Has an in depth understanding of digital learning solutions and their practical
About you:
You have a high level of integrity and professionalism and are keen to take ownership in your areas of expertise. You are comfortable working independently but at the same time you have cross-functional and integrated work experience, with the ability to cooperate and work in a global, and truly diverse environment. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "70362-42665036". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Craig Schlebusch 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
8795402